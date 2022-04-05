After an offensive battle against Lincoln County (a 16-14 defeat) in their last game out, the Briar Jumpers returned to action on Saturday afternoon as they faced off against 2 tough opponents. After a loss to Corbin 9-1 in their first game of the afternoon, the Briar Jumpers faced off against the Bowling Green Purples (who came into today with a 3-1 record), a tough team out of the 4th Region. Taking the mound for the Briar Jumpers was, per usual, Carly Cain, who came into the day with a 7-3 record, pitching a 1.80 earned run average with 45 strikeouts for the season so far. The Purples, also competing in their 2nd game of the day, went with Payton Briley for their starting pitcher, who has only pitched one other game so far this season (and has a 14.00 earned run average for that game). The pitching advantage seemed to be easily in the favor of the Briar Jumpers, but after the first 3 runs of the game were scored off of throwing errors, the Purples offense came to life, and due to a stellar relief performance on the side of Bowling Green, Somerset would end up falling in this one 6-3.
An opening walk was issued in the top of the first on Bowling Green's Ella Knois, but a fielder's choice on the next batter would net the first out for Somerset. Another walk was issued and following both runners on base stealing the next base, there were 2 runners in scoring position with only one out on the board. Somerset would clutch up from here, however, as Cain would get her first strikeout of the game and force the next batter to ground out, getting the Briar Jumpers out of the danger in the top of the frame. Although the first batter for Somerset would ground out in the bottom of the 1st, Addison Langford would record the first hit for the Briar Jumpers as she would belt a single to left field. The next batter would fly out, and with 2 outs, Cain would step up to the plate. She would hit an infield single to put 2 players on base, but a throwing error by the Bowling Green side would score Langford, putting Somerset up 1-0. Another fly out would follow, and the Purples would get out of the 1st without any more runs coming across.
Briley would open up the top of the 2nd for Bowling Green, and she would hit the ball to left field for a single. Cain would strikeout the next batter for her 2nd of the game. A fielder's choice and a lineout to 2nd base would follow, and the Briar Jumpers would retire the side without any damage done. Following 2 straight outs against Somerset in the home-half of the 2nd, Emry Piles would strike a shot down the left field line for a single, and after a walk was issued on Sarah White, the Briar Jumpers had 2 on with the top of the order coming back up. Unfortunately for Somerset, the next batter would fly out to right field, and the 2nd inning would end with the same score as it was after the 1st, 1-0 in favor of the Jumpers.
Cain would open the top of the 3rd frame with her 3rd strikeout of the game, but Kendle White would step up and smack the ball down the left field line deep enough for a double. Following Cain's 4th strikeout of the game on the next batter, a throwing error would score White from 2nd base, tying up the score at 1 a piece. A great throw from Langford after a good bunt from Elizabeth Richey would get the 3rd out of the top of the 3rd frame. Jasmine Peavy was walked following the first out of the bottom of the 3rd and reached 2nd base following a steal. After a fly out to deep left field by Cain that looked like it had enough distance to clear the wall, Mollie Lucas would hit an infield single, but a throwing error by Bowling Green would score the 2nd run of the day for the Jumpers. Another fly out would follow, and after 3 innings of play, Somerset led Bowling Green 2-1.
A lineout would start the top of the 4th inning, but a bunt by Briley would produce a single soon after. The next batter was rung up on strikes for Cain's 5th strikeout of the game. A huge double to the warning track in center field by Ava Bennett would net her a double and an RBI, tying up the score at 2-2, with that run being the first earned run of the day by either team. That's all the Purples could manage to get in the top of the frame, as the next batter flew out to end the half-inning. An opening single by Jazlynn Shadoan would get the Jumpers started in the bottom of the frame, and 2 straight steals from Shadoan (plus a walk on the next batter would put runners on the corners with no outs. Bowling Green sensed trouble and went to a pitcher in relief, bringing in normal starter Savannah Jones (who I may add is an absolute monster on the mound). She forced the next batter to line out into a double play, leaving only a runner on 1st base. An infield single by Harris would put 2 on base for Somerset, but the following batter would fly out, ending the 4th inning with the score still tied at 2-2.
The top of the 5th inning was where the offense exploded for the Purples. Although the opening batter flew out in relatively short order, White would then step up and smack a double to center field, and the proceed to steal 3rd base to be close to putting Bowling Green out in front. A single to right field by Emma Huskey would do just that, putting the Purples ahead 3-2. Huskey would steal yet another base for Bowling Green and then a single by Richey to center field would put 2 on base. Following a fielder's choice for the 2nd out of the inning, 2 runners would steal after an error with one scoring to increase the Bowling Green lead to 4-2. An absolute hammer of a shot by Briley to right field would score yet another, making the score 5-2 in favor of the Purples. The Jumpers would then be able to force the next batter to line out to 2nd base, finally ending the top of the frame. In the bottom of the 5th, Peavy would be able to open up the batting for the home team in a major way, smacking a shot to right field for the double. Unfortunately for the Briar Jumpers, they wouldn't be able to capitalize, with the next 3 batters going down in quick fashion (including Jones' first strikeout of the game) as the 5th inning ending with the Purples still out in front.
Another good shot by Bennett would open up the top of the 6th inning for a double. After she stole 3rd base, a sacrifice hit by Chloe Potter would score the run, making the Bowling Green lead stand at 6-2. Although Knois was able to get on base via a bunt, the next 2 batters would be retired, ending the top of the frame. The Jumpers were retired in very dominating fashion in the bottom of the 6th, as it was 3 batters up and 3 batters down (with 2 of them being struck out by Jones for 3 total in the game).
The pitching and defense for Somerset stepped it up in the top of the 7th inning, as they were able to retire 3 straight batters to give themselves a fighter's chance in the home half of the frame, the final of the game. Harris would step up to bat first in the bottom of the 7th, and she sent a moon shot to center field, with the ball sneaking over the outfield wall for a homerun, her 5th of the season (which leads the Briar Jumpers), and the lead for Bowling Green was cut to 6-3. Langford would then reach base on yet another throwing error. The next batter would ground out to 2nd base, and that would lead to a double play to put the Purples just 1 out away from winning this game. 2 straight single would follow, from Cain and Lucas (with Kennadi Asher pinch-running for Cain, and the tying run came to the plate for the Briar Jumpers. Somerset just couldn't complete the comeback, however, as the following batter would ground out to 2nd base again, and thus Bowling Green would come away from this one with the win 6-3, although the Jumpers certainly gave it their all trying to make an insane comeback.
Somerset falls to 7-6 with the loss, and will next be in action on Saturday, April 9th, for a trio of games at the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic. To start off the day, they will compete against the Banshees of Bethlehem (4-1), with first pitch scheduled for 11:30 AM. Then, they will take on the Lady Braves of Grant County (4-5), with first pitch tentatively scheduled for 1:30 PM. Finally, they will square off against the Bullitt East Lady Chargers (3-4), with first pitch for that one scheduled for 5:30 PM.
