The Somerset Briar Jumpers looked to close out the Tribe Shootout on Sunday on a positive note, taking on the Bryan Station Defenders. Unfortunately, the Jumpers ended up falling again to their opponents by a score of 3-1, dropping their third contest in their past four games.
Somerset's lone goal was scored by junior Andrew Tomlinson on an assist by senior Alex Sanchez. Landen Lonesky had 10 saves in goal for the Briar Jumpers. Bryan Station had their three goals scored by three different players.
Somerset falls to 10-3 for the season with the loss, with the Jumpers being back in action at home on Tuesday for the first time since the middle of August. Somerset will host Whitley County at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.