Heading into Thursday's home contest against the Corbin Redhounds, Somerset baseball has been on a bit of a hot streak, winning five straight contests while climbing into the top of the region in terms of RPI. Unfortunately, the Jumpers ran into one of the top teams from the 13th Region in Corbin. The Redhounds scored in every inning as eventually Somerset fell 11-1 in five innings of action.
Somerset's lone score came off of an error by Corbin that allowed Cayden Cimala to score from third base. The Jumpers' lone two hits were from Griffin Loy and Kole Grundy. Raygan New got the start on the mound, going three and two-thirds innings and striking out two. Corbin was led by two RBI's from three different batters.
The Briar Jumpers fall to an even 8-8 with the loss. Somerset will travel to Boyle County for a game Friday evening before traveling to Perry County Central to participate in the For Love of the Game Classic on Saturday. The Jumpers will take on Scott County at 1:30 p.m. and Johnson Central at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.