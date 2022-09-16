The Somerset Briar Jumpers welcomed the undefeated Corbin Redhounds to William Clark Field on Friday night. Somerset is coming off an overtime win against Paintsville last Friday night.
The Redhounds started the game with a quick touchdown off of a 5-yard run by sophomore quarterback Kade Elam and never looked back. Scoring on every possession they had in the 1st quarter. The Redhounds would put 24 points on the board in the first quarter.
In the first half, Corbin would pass for 133 and rush for 115 for a combined 248 yards, while Somerset rushed for -2 yards and passed for 3, for a combined 31 yards. The Redhounds’ defense was suffocating all night long.
Somerset’s Kris Hughes, still in the quarterback spot due to the Josh Bruner’s injury last week, threw 4 for 14 in the first half and 6 for 17 the second.
Senior Lisandro Felix for Somerset stepped up big for the Jumpers tonight, making key plays throughout the game.
The half ended with Corbin leading 38-0.
The third quarter started with a running clock
Somerset would finally find the end zone with 9:56 to go in the 4th quarter. A 3-yard run by senior Keandre Giglio and the point after by sophomore Anderson Ruble. This brought the score to 38-7.
Corbin would find the endzone again with 4:01 to go in the 4th quarter. Freshman Cam Estep threw a touchdown strike to one of his receivers. The game would end with a score 45-7.
Somerset drops to 3-2 and host Williamsburg next Friday, kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.