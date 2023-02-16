The last game of regular season, homecoming and Senior night in the Briar Patch are traditions unlike any other. In past years they have been during separate games. Thursday night, two days after Valentine’s Day the Briar Jumpers hosted the Danville Admirals. The two teams met in January for the regional championship of the All “A” Classic at Somerset Christian. The Admirals won that contest 70-59.
The Briar Jumpers were hoping to ride the momentum after winning 6 of their last 9 games. Prior to the game the Briar Jumpers honored senior Jack Bruner. Then at halftime the homecoming court was announced, Martin Solberg took the crown. Despite all the festivities, Somerset wasn’t able to overcome a high-powered Danville offense, with the Jumpers falling in their regular season finale by a score of 92-70.
The game started out fittingly with Jack Bruner scoring a lay-up to take the 2-0 lead against the admirals. After that, the Admirals took off and never really looked back. Ben Godby had 11 points in the first quarter to lead the Jumpers. Senior Jalen Dunn and junior Owen Barnes led the Admirals in the period with eight and nine points respectively. The first quarter ended in a 24-16 Admirals scoreline.
The second quarter was the Ben Godby show for Somerset. Ben scored 17 of his team-high 31 points in the second quarter. The Admirals went into halftime with a 44-38 lead, with the Jumpers threatening to take control of the ball game.
Senior Jarius Bryant had 19 points in the third quarter to lead the Admirals into the final quarter 74-53, with any hope of a Somerset victory quickly fading away.
The Briar Jumpers eventually fell to a very good Danville team 92-70. The Admirals forced Somerset into many turnovers and had great ball movement in the win.
Ben Godby led the Briar Jumpers with 31 points, while Jacob Bartley and Jack Bruner had six points apiece. Josh Bruner added five, with Aedyn Absher scoring four and Josh Lewis adding three points. Other scorers included Landen Lonesky, Bryson Stevens, Wesley Carr, Caynon Sizemore, Isaiah Lewis and Riley Waddle with two points each.
Jarius Bryant led the Admirals with a game-high 38 points.
Somerset finishes the regular season with a 17-10 record. Their next game will be against Rockcastle County in the first round of the 47th District Tournament on Tuesday, with tip scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.