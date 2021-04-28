BOWLING GREEN – The Somerset High School baseball team led for the first four innings before falling to Greenwood High School, 10-9, on Tuesday.
The Briar Jumpers held a slim 8-7 lead after four innings, but Greenwood exploded for three runs in the fifth frame. Somerset got one run back in the sixth inning, but couldn't pull even with the homestanding Gators.
Somerset senior Cam Ryan led the way for Somerset with three hits, three runs batted in and one run scored.
Somerset senior Clay VanDerPloeg hit a two-run homer in the second inning. VanDerPloeg ended up with two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Briar Jumpers sophomore Josh Gross had two hits. Seniors Kade Grundy, Dylan Burton and Tanner Popplewell had one run batted in each.
Somerset (7-8) hosts Casey County High School on Wednesday, and will travel to Casey County on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
