There are several traditions at Somerset High School, but none will come close to Homecoming week. The dress-up days, the float building, homecoming court and on Friday the Homecoming parade. This year the whole town was involved in celebrating. The Law office of Jeremy A. Bartley won the town decorating contest. Color guard member Samantha Ledford won homecoming queen and the Sophomore Class won the float building contest. All of these traditions lead up to the football game under the Friday night lights.
This week, Somerset welcomed the Hazard Bulldogs. Somerset was coming off a Williamsburg win last week and Hazard was coming off a win against Ashland Blazer.
Unfortunately, the Briar Jumpers couldn’t ride their homecoming momentum, as although the game was close up until the fourth quarter, Hazard would pull away with a 30-13 victory.
The game started slowly for both teams, but Hazard was the first to put points on the board, with their first touchdown coming with about six minutes to go in the first quarter. A 32-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Max Pelfrey to senior Landon Smith and the point after from junior Mia Rouse went through the uprights to make it 7-0 in favor of Hazard.
Somerset would get on the board with 1:59 to go in the 2nd quarter with a 27-yard field goal by sophomore Anderson Ruble to make it 7-3.
Hazard would answer with their own field goal by sophomore Jayvon White, an 18-yard field goal as time expired, putting the Bulldogs on top 10-3 at the half.
The first half Somerset rushed for 66 yards and passed for 33 for a combined 119 yards. Kris Hughes went 6-8 in the first half
Senior Josh Gross was critical on defense with a fumble recovery with 4:31 to go in the second quarter.
For Hazard in the first half they combined for 241 yards, 155 rushing and 86 passing. Pelfrey went 7-11 with one touchdown.
With 8 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter, Somerset was able to put more points on the board with another Ruble field goal from 27 yards. The Jumpers were able to climb closer, only trailing at this point 10-6.
In the fourth quarter, Hazard put three touchdowns on the board. The first a 35-yard touchdown run by Johnson with the point after by Rouse at 8:20 to make it 17-6. The second an 83-yard touchdown run with 4:20 to go in the game with the point after going to Rouse to make it 24-6. Finally, with 1:21 to go in the game, Pelfry would connect with senior Logan Thomas for a 2-yard touchdown pass, giving the Bulldogs a late 30-6 lead.
Somerset would be the last to score, however, with a kick return by junior Guy Bailey and point after by Ruble, to make the final score 30-13 for Hazard.
The second half Somerset combined for 184 yards, 103 yards rushing and 81 passing. Hazard combined for 442 yards. 321 rushing and 121 passing.
Guy Bailey was able to recover a Hazard fumble with 5:33 to go in the game.
Somerset played tough but were unable to overcome a stingy Hazard defense.
Somerset will fall to 4-3 on the season, and will travel to Danville next Friday for a game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.