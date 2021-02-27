After a huge victory Thursday night, the Somerset Lady Jumpers fell just short of the Lincoln County Lady Patriots last night at Lincoln.
The game opened as a competitive and defensive bout.
At the start of the first, the Lady Patriots opened the game with a 6-0 run with two baskets by Chloe Ralston and a pair of free throws by Emily Estes.
However, seniors Addi Bowling and Madison Garland assisted each other on back to back baskets to cut the Lincoln lead to one. First, Garland assisted Bowling on a three ball, then Bowling passed to Garland on the inside.
For the rest of the period, Somerset had two each from Bowling and Garland, and the Lady Patriots had three from MaKayla Greer and one each from Ralston and Alexia Baldock. This left Lincoln ahead 11-9 heading into the second.
In the second, Baldock opened the quarter with a three for the Lady Patriots and they went on to outscore the Lady Jumpers 12-8 in the first and lead 23-17 at halftime.
The rest of the Lincoln points came from three free throws by Baldock, a pair of free throws and mid range jumper by Katie Carmicle-Shields, and a pair of free shots from Ralston.
For Somerset in the second, they had three from Garland from an inside bucket and free throw, a three ball from Bowling, and a pair of free throws from sophomore Kate Bruner.
After the break, the Lady Jumpers opened the third with a 10-6 run that cut their deficit to two points at 29-27.
During the run, Somerset had an inside basket and three from K. Bruner, a three Garland, and a driving bucket from sophomore Grace Bruner. Lincoln's six came from four by Estes and two from Greer.
After the run by Somerset, the Lady Patriots went on a 7-2 run to close the third and lead at 36-29 heading into the fourth..
The Lincoln points during the run was a three from Baldock and two inside shots from Greer, and the Lady Jumpers had a single driving shot from G. Bruner.
The fourth quarter was a foul heavy period, but both teams were dead even in scoring with 18 each, which gave Lincoln a seven point lead at 54-47.
During the fourth, Somerset had an inside shot and free throw from K. Bruner, a three point play and single free shot from Garland, eight from G. Bruner from an inside bucket, a three point play, and three free throws, and a three ball from sophomore Taya Mills.
Lincoln had ten from Rolston, two from Macey Rice, three from Carmicle-Shields, and three from Baldock.
Somerset had a very balanced score card and three players in double figures, with Garland leading them in scoring with 14, G. Bruner right behind her at 12, then K. Bruner at 10.
Ralston was Lincoln's top player on the night with a game high 17 points. Baldock also reached double digits with 13.
The loss dropped Somerset to 7-9 on the season and they will be back in action Monday to face the McCreary Central Lady Raiders at home.
SHS - 9 - 8 - 12 - 18 - 47
LCHS - 11 - 12 - 13 - 18 - 54
Somerset - Garland 14, G. Bruner 12, K. Bruner 10, Bowling 8, Mills 3.
Lincoln Co. - Ralston 17, Baldock 13, Greer 9, Carmicle-Shields 7, Estes 6, Rice 2.
