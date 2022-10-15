Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumper football team celebrated their seniors. People that have been a part of the brotherhood that is Somerset Football for as long as they can remember. The seniors celebrating were Jack Bruner, Zach Cantrell, Lucas Childers, Hayden Dick, Jacob Duarte, Lisandro Felix, Keandre Giglio, Josh Gross, Nathan Hart, Chase Keith, Jack Kelsey, Tony Palmer, Brodie Williams, and Kylon Williams. For their home finale, the Jumpers welcome in the Lexington Christian Eagles. Lexington Christian would end up getting the best of Somerset, as they would go on to win 43-0.
Freshman quarterback Kris Hughes would go six for fourteen in the first half and senior Brodie Williams would go 1-1 on the night. The Jumpers would have 42 yards rushing and 59 yards passing for a total of 98 yards in the first half.
The Lexington Christian Eagles would score three touchdowns in the first half for 369 yards, with only 14 of those rushing while the other 355 were passing. In the first half, the Eagles quarterback, junior Cutter Boley, would throw 19-30 for one touchdown and had one interception.
The second half, Kris Hughes improved and went seven for eighteen. Somerset’s team rushed for 65 yards and passed for 64 yards. Williams would have another completion in the second half for another three yards for 129 yards total.
Lexington Christian would step on the gas and in the second half and have another 553 yards, 73 rushing and 480 passing. The Eagles would score three touchdowns and one safety during the second half of action.
With the loss, Somerset’s record sits at 4-5 on the season. The Jumpers’ regular season finale will be next Friday, where they will travel to Washington County for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.