LEXINGTON – The second round of the Class 2A playoffs sent the Briar Jumpers to Lexington Christian for their second meeting of the year. The previous meeting was a one-sided affair where the Jumpers were defeated 43-0 at home. Although the Jumpers showed signs of hope after tying the game up in the first quarter, five straight touchdowns by the Eagles would destroy any chance of a Somerset comeback, as the Jumpers would fall 42-13.
Somerset junior Guy Bailey had his typical solid rushing night where he had 24 carries for 177 yards and one touchdown. His rushing score would be a 50-yard touchdown that would tie the game at 7-7 with just about a minute to go in the first quarter following an Anderson Ruble point after attempt. Bailey would also have the final touchdown of the game off of a 90-yard kickoff return that would give him 293 all-purpose yards for the game. Junior Kam Hughes would have 3 receptions for 10 yards. Freshman Kris Hughes was 6-13 for 12 yards.
Lexington Christian’s Cutter Boley, one of the top quarterback prospects in his class in the nation, would have a great night. He would go 12-20 for 185 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. Freshman BJ Evans would have 4 carries for 66 yards and one touchdown. Junior Will Rich would have 1 reception for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Somerset’s loss to Lexington Christian will conclude their season at 6-6.
Best of luck to the Somerset seniors who have concluded their varsity careers: Jack Bruner, Zach Cantrell, Lucas Childers, Hayden Dick, Jacob Duarte, Lisandro Felix, Keandre Giglio, Nathan Hart, Chase Keith, Jack Kelsey, Tony Palmer, Brodie Williams, and Kylon Williams.
