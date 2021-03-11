The Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Lincoln County last night to play their final regular season matchup and fell short of the Patriots at 61-52.
The Briar Jumpers went into the fourth quarter down 16 points with Lincoln leading 50-34, but fought back to cut the lead inside ten. Despite a tough effort, the deficit was too much to come back from.
Senior Kade Grundy led Somerset in scoring with a game high 17 points. Junior Gavin Stevens and senior Dylan Burton also reached double figures on the night with Stevens at 13 and Burton at 10.
The Patriots had a balanced scoring night with four players reaching double figures. Jaxon Smith led the team with 16, Baylon Mattingly followed right behind him with 15, and Tramone Alcorn and Colton Ralston each had 11.
Lincoln outscored the Jumpers in each of the first three periods at 17-11 in the first, 12-11 in the second and 21-12 in third to build up their 16 point lead heading into the fourth. Somerset was able to outscore the Patriots 18-11 in the fourth and fell short by nine.
The Briar Jumpers took a final regular season record of 14-7 and will face the Rockcastle Rockets Saturday night at Somerset for the first round of the 47th District Tournament.
SHS - 11 -11 - 12 - 18 - 52
LCHS - 17 - 12 - 21 - 11 - 61
Somerset - Grundy 17, Stevens 13, Burton 10, Smith 9, Acey 2, Tucker 1.
Lincoln Co. - Smith 16, Mattingly 15, Alcorn 11, Ralston 11, Davis 4, Weaver 4.
