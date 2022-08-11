For the 2nd straight game to open the season, the young and defending 12th region champions Somerset Briar Jumpers were at home, this time hosting the Madison Southern Eagles out of the 11th region. Unlike the first game, however, Somerset was on the losing end of this one. The Jumpers did have the game tied up 1-1 in the first half, but faltered down the stretch, giving up 4 more goals in a 5-1 loss to the Eagles.
Somerset would be the first team to attempt a shot as in the first minute junior Jefry Lopes-Radilla would strike the ball over the goal. In the following minute, Madison Southern would score the first goal of the game as junior Avery Davidson would strike the ball on a breakaway to left side of the net.
In the 23rd minute, Somerset sophomore Andrew Tomlinson would have a free kick that would go just wide of the goal. 3 minutes later, Tomlinson would strike back for the Jumpers, as he stole the ball close to the Eagles’ goal and proceeded to kick it into the net from about 5 yards out, tying the game up at 1 goal a piece.
Unfortunately, this would be all the offense Somerset could muster for the rest of the game. Madison Southern would score 2 more times before the half, in the 34th minute off the foot of Davidson for his 2nd goal and in the 39th minute a goal by sophomore Mason Davis off of an assist from freshman Hayden Shepard, to make it 3-1 in favor of the Eagles.
Madison Southern would score again in the 48th minute via a shot by senior Garrett Wickersham off of a free kick into the right side of the net, making it 4-1. Tomlinson almost had his 2nd goal of the game in the 71st minute but it was saved by the Eagles’ goalkeeper Korben Kimble.
The final goal of the game came via a penalty shot in the 78th minute by Madison Southern senior Hayden Jakubowski that went into the left side of the net. As the final buzzer sounded, Somerset would suffer their first defeat of the 2022 season with a 5-1 loss to the visiting Eagles.
Somerset will be back in action once again at home on Saturday, as they will take on the visiting Mercer County Titans. Kick-off is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.