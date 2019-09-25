Somerset falls to Madison Southern

The Somerset Briar Jumpers soccer team were unable to answer the Madison Southern Eagle’s strong first half and the Eagles left Clara Morrow Field with a 4-1 victory Monday night.
Although the game did not end in Somerset’s favor, the Briar Jumpers did have rebound period in the second half.
The Eagles flew out of the gate with two scores early and then a goal by junior Pierce Meeks within the final several minutes of the first period put Madison Southern up 3-0 heading into the second half.
Madison Southern stuck to the same formula after the break as they took three shots early in the period but failed to put any in the net. One shot was wide right, one was just over the net, and the third was stopped in its tracks by junior goalkeeper Pancho Zaragoza.
The Briar Jumpers were finally able to get on the score board and begin to dig into the Eagle lead midway through the second period when senior Tommy Wombles was granted a penalty kick. Wombles attempt was successful, and the Jumpers trailed by two.
Later in the period Zaragoza came up with another clutch stop in the left side of the goal to keep Madison Southern from further extending their lead.
Late in the period the Eagles added their final score with a very long shot from Meeks. The attempt went just through the hands of Zaragoza at the top of the net and gave Madison Southern a 4-1 lead.
The Eagles defense was the biggest factor of the victory as they allowed just two shot attempts throughout the game. They also put up a solid performance on offense and were able to escape with the win.
“We came out a little lackluster,” said Somerset head coach Brian Blankenship. “I’m really not even sure why. They looked like they were ready to go. Then when the game started, we started chasing the ball a little. This team is a good passing team so its okay if that happens but we just kind of got out of our heads and got out of our game plan. We didn’t play very good defense. Some of their goals were good shots and some were a little lucky but honestly this is a team we should be able to compete with. Obviously, we did in the second half. It was a 1-1 game in the second half. I expected this to be a close game, I definitely didn’t see this coming.”
The loss dropped the Briar Jumpers to 6-8-2 on the season and they will be back in action tomorrow night where they will face off with the South Laurel Cardinals in London. Madison Southern advanced to 7-4-3.
