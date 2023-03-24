The Briar Jumpers finally broke through a offensive drought on Thursday, as they claimed their first victory of the season in a 4-0 win over Wayne County. Despite the rainy conditions, the Jumpers played again on Friday night, hosting the Mercer County Titans in a game that was originally scheduled to take place at Mercer. Those same offensive struggles were back on the field unfortunately, as following three runs in the top of the second inning by the Titans, the Jumpers just couldn't recover, eventually falling by a score of 8-2.
Somerset recorded the first single of the contest off the bat of Griffin Loy in the bottom of the first frame. A fielder's choice stopped the Jumpers there though, as the game was tied 0-0 through the first inning.
In the top of the second, the Titans pulled ahead for the remainder of the contest. Following a throwing error that allowed the first batter to make it to second base, an RBI single by senior Andrew Sheperson scored the first run of the ball game from either team. Another single and subsequent throwing error allowed the Titans to have two runners in scoring position. Back-to-back groundouts by sophomore Brayden Campbell and freshman Carter Devine scored two more runs for Mercer County, with Somerset trailing 3-0. Two strikeouts by Mercer County freshman Jeran Layton stopped the Jumpers from building any offensive momentum in the bottom of the inning.
Following a single by sophomore Colson Fogg, another error allowed the fourth run of the contest to come home for the Titans in the top of the third inning. The Jumpers finally found some solid contact on the ball in the bottom of the same inning, as Cayden Cimala and Isaiah Lewis singled to give Somerset two base runners with no outs. Somerset scored their first run following an RBI single by Caynon Sizemore that sizzled on the ground into center field. That's all the Jumpers could get across, however, and Somerset trailed Mercer 4-1 after the first three innings of play.
A single by senior Jonathon Logdon started the Titans out on a good note in the top of the fourth and it wasn't long before they found their lead increasing. With two outs, back-to-back RBI singles by sophomore Andrew Tatum and Fogg gave Mercer County a 6-1 lead. Somerset's pitcher Kole Grundy struck out the next batter to prevent anymore runs from coming across.
A single by Carson Ryan and a walk on Jamison Coomer gave the Jumpers hope again in the bottom of the fourth. Cimala then hit a line drive to center field that gave himself an RBI single, cutting into the Mercer County lead ever so slightly as the Titans led 6-2. A single by Lewis loaded the bases before the Titans turned a double play to retire the side and get themselves out of the jam.
The action was relatively quiet until the top of the sixth inning following this, with a double by Devine and a walk on Tatum once again giving the Titans a chance to score. Then, the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back, a two RBI double by Fogg that increased the Mercer County lead to 8-1. A strikeout by Lewis on the next batter retired the side before any more damage could be done.
One last opportunity for Somerset in the home half of the seventh inning and following a strikeout to begin the final frame, singles by Blake Abbott and Loy gave Somerset a small chance to begin the unlikely comeback. Jase Combs then drew the walk after being hit by a pitch to load the bases up for the Jumpers with one out. Another strikeout brought Somerset to their final out, before a passed ball allowed all the runners to advance, bringing home a second run for the home team. Unfortunately, another strikeout by senior Evan Hart brought the ball game to a close, giving Mercer County an 8-2 victory over Somerset.
Loy, Cimala and Lewis all recorded two hits apiece to lead the Jumpers, with Cimala and Sizemore being responsible for the two scores for them. Grundy pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out four batters. Mercer County was led by three RBI's from Fogg, while Layton went five innings on the mound, allowing two earned and striking out three batters as well.
Somerset, now 1-5 this season, will face off against Somerset Christian on Saturday morning in the 12th Region All "A" Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.
