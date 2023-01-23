After dispatching Burgin on Tuesday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were back in action on Friday night taking on Metcalfe County. Despite some solid play by the Jumpers, they ultimately fell on the road by a score of 71-56.
Somerset was led by 23 points from Indred Whitaker as well as 10 points from Aedyn Absher. Jacob Bartley added eight points, with Josh Bruner and Landen Lonesky scoring five and four respectively. Kole Grundy, Jack Bruner and Josh Lewis each had two points to finish out the scoring for Somerset. Metcalfe County was led by a game-high 36 points from senior Jax Allen.
The Jumpers now sit at 12-8 for the season and will play Pulaski County on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
