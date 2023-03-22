The Somerset Briar Jumpers were still looking to get into the win column heading into their fourth contest of the season on Tuesday night, as they traveled to Paul Laurence Dunbar to take on the Bulldogs. The Jumpers managed to out-hit the Bulldogs 4-2 but ultimately fell 1-0 in a battle between the pitching crews of each team. The lone run was scored off an RBI single by senior Scott Kendrick in the third inning.
Somerset had a hit each from Caynon Sizemore, Blake Abbott, Griffin Loy and Isaiah Lewis. Connor Phelps went four innings on the mound with three strikeouts. Paul Laurence Dunbar’s two pitchers combined for a total of six strikeouts.
The Jumpers, now 0-4, will have another chance to put a win on the board on Thursday as they travel to Wayne County, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
