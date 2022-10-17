The second game of the 47th district first round featured the Somerset Briar Jumpers and the Rockcastle Rockets. During the regular season, Somerset won both games. This wouldn’t be the case on this night, however, as Rockcastle would edge by the Jumpers by a score of 3-1 (25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20)
The first set of the night would go to Rockcastle. Somerset would have several good moments toward the end but the set would go to Rockcastle 25-14.
The second set started out well for Somerset, forcing Rockcastle to call a timeout after an ace by junior Emily Ford bringing the score to 7-1. Rockcastle would rally to tie 10-10. A service error by Rockcastle would make it 14-11 Somerset. Junior Emme Goforth for Somerset would have an excellent block making the score 18-14. A timeout was called when Rockcastle tied Somerset 19-19. Somerset would eventually win the second set 25-21 to tie up the game 1-1.
The third set started out all Rockcastle. Senior Kylee Burns for Rockcastle would have several kills. Somerset would call a timeout after Rockcastle made the score 13-8 on a double hit. Rockcastle and Somerset would then trade service errors. Rockcastle would lead 19-12 when a second timeout was called by Somerset. Rockcastle would remain in control of the third set and eventually win 25-17, taking control of the game 2-1.
The fourth set started out back and fourth. Twelve serves in the score was 6-6. Impressive block by Goforth and Ford for Somerset brought the score to 13-12 in favor of the Jumpers. Senior Areli Vela-Alvarez would have an impressive kill following this. Rockcastle would take over the lead for good at 22-19. Following some miscommunication, Rockcastle would win the set 25-20, thus claiming the game 3-1.
Rockcastle will play Pulaski County in the 47th District Championship game tomorrow night at Rockcastle, with the game scheduled to get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Somerset finishes 21-13 on the year, with seniors Kristen Owens, Areli Vela-Alvarez, and Lain Prather finishing up their varsity careers. Congratulations to those players on outstanding careers.
