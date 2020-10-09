Somerset falls to Sayre at the Patch

The Somerset High School volleyball team came out of the gate well, but it was the Sayre High School Lady Spartans that came out of the match on top 2-1 last night at the Briar Patch.
Early in the set, the two teams were closely matched, but Sayre seemed to be one step ahead of the Lady Jumpers.
After being down by as much as seven points late in the first set, Sayre made a run and chipped down the Somerset lead all the way to three points at 24-21.
However, a serve that hit the net by the Lady Spartans resulted in a 25-21 win in the opening set for the Jumpers.
Throughout the first, Somerset had five kills from senior Trinity Burkett, a kill each from junior McKayla Waters, senior Molly Loy, and freshman Emily Ford, six assists by Ford, an ace from Ford, and a block by Loy.
In the second set, it was even more competitive through the first half of the set leading to multiple ties throughout the set, and eventually putting the game at 17-17.
Leading up to the 17-17 tie, the Lady Jumpers had two kills from Burkett, one by Loy, and one by Waters, several assists from Ford, and an ace by sophomore Areli Alvarez.
After a 17-17 tie, the Lady Spartans went on an 8-2 run to close the set at 25-19 and even the match at 1-1.
In the final set, Somerset got behind early and Sayre took off with the set to win it 25-16, and win the match 2-1.
"I thought our team came out strong in the first set," said Somerset head coach Rachel Lange. "I see a lot of improvements. Our middles are stepping it up. Our captain Trinity Burkett is reading the court well and putting the ball down in key spots. We need to improve our serve and receive moving forward."
In the third set, the Jumpers had a kill each from Burkett, Loy, and Waters, three assists by Ford, a pair of aces by Ford and one by Loy, and a block each from Burkett and Loy.
The loss dropped the Lady Jumpers to 7-8 on the season and they will return to their home court on Saturday at 1 p.m., to face off with the Frankfort Lady Panthers. The win advanced Sayre to 10-3.
