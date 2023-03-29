Coming off a successful trip up to Danville in which they defeated the Admirals to claim the 12th Region All “A” Championship, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were back at home for a rare Wednesday night contest. A strong opponent was waiting for them however, as the Tates Creek Commodores came to town, a contender in the 11th Region. The Commodores no pun intended “jumped” on the home team from the onset in the contest, going up 2-0 within the first frame. Eventually, there was not enough offense for Somerset to make a comeback in this one, with the Jumpers falling by a score of 4-1.
After an error allowed sophomore Cooper Jackson to reach base in the top of the first inning, another error allowed him to score a few batters later to put the first run of the game on the scoreboard. Connor Phelps got the first out via a strikeout before an RBI single from sophomore Chase Moore gave Tates Creek a 2-0 lead. Phelps got two more strikeouts to close out the inning strong for the Jumpers. Isaiah Lewis managed to get on base in the bottom of the first after being hit by a pitch but was stranded there after Tates Creek recorded three straight outs, including a strikeout by senior starting pitcher Braxton Brinegar.
Somerset started to find some momentum in the bottom of the second inning, as following a walk on Blake Abbott, a single from Josh Gross put runners on the corners for the Jumpers with no outs. Following two straight strikeouts thrown by Brinegar, a pitch was thrown that hit Connor Roberts, loading the bases up for the home team. Unfortunately, a ground out ended the inning for Somerset without them being able to bring home any runs.
The Commodores were threatening to score again in the top of the third inning following a single from Brinegar and junior Cash Doolin getting hit by a pitch. Phelps once again was solid on the mound and threw a strikeout to get the Jumpers out of the pinch.
A single by sophomore Austin McGaughey and a single from Jackson started the start of the fourth off well for Tates Creek. After the single from Jackson, a throwing error allowed McGaughey to make it home and put the third run on the board for the Commodores. This time it was Colyer White coming up clutch on the mound, throwing a strikeout to end the half inning without any more runs coming through. A single from Blake Abbott in the bottom of the fourth and a walk on Jase Combs made things look promising again for the Jumpers but still no runs came across, as they still trailed 3-0.
Tates Creek scored again in the top of the fifth, as Doolin reached first following an error and took second following another error. An RBI single from junior Jamison Craig to right field allowed Doolin to reach home and increase Tates Creek’s lead to 4-0.
In the bottom of the same inning, a walk on Raygan New and a single on a line drive to left field by Caynon Sizemore gave the Jumpers two base runners with just one out, finally giving them a decent shot at putting a run on the scoreboard. They did just that as following a single to center field by Griffin Loy, a throwing error allowed New to score and Sizemore to advance to third base, giving Somerset their first run of the evening and bringing the score to 4-1. Another walk on Abbott loaded the bases up for the home team but the Commodores answered with two strikeouts by junior Carson Van Haaren that stopped the Jumpers’ offense where it stood.
The sixth inning was over quickly, as both sides went three up and three down, with the Jumpers trying to prevent any more runs from scoring, but only having three more outs to tie the ball game up.
Two strikeouts from White on the mound allowed the Jumpers to retire the Commodores quickly in the top of the seventh. However, Somerset was quickly facing a loss in the bottom of the frame as two strikeouts from Van Haaren brought them to their final out of the contest. A double from Loy into left field put a runner into scoring position but the Jumpers couldn’t convert on it, as yet another strikeout from Van Haaren sealed the deal and allowed Tates Creek to escape with a 4-1 victory over Somerset.
Loy led the way for Somerset with two hits, while Sizemore, Abbott and Gross all had a hit apiece for the Jumpers. Phelps and White combined for eight strikeouts on the mound, with both pitchers recording four apiece. Tates Creek had an RBI each from Moore and Craig, while their two pitchers, Brinegar and Van Haaren, combined for nine strikeouts.
Somerset falls to 3-7 this season and will be in action again on Thursday, as they welcome in the Southwestern Warriors for a crosstown battle. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.