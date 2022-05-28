Somerset falls to West in region tourney

DANVILLE - Two pitches was all that separated the Somerset High School softball team and the West Jessamine Lady Colts in the opening round of the 12th Region Softball Tournament at Boyle County High School.
With the score tied at 1-1, West Jessamine hit back-to-back homers, accounting for four runs, in the bottom of the fifth inning. West Jessamine's Alexis Thompson hit a three-run homer to center field to bring home Hailey Corman and Claire Marshall. Very next batter. Aaliyah Edenstrom hit a solo line-shot homer to centerfield to put the Lady Colts up 5-1.
"Yeah, it happens...two pitches was the difference in t his game," Somerset High School softball coach Jeff Murphy stated. "We had our chances early. We just didn't take advantage of it. I'm proud of this group, because this is the first time we've been here in seven years."
Somerset got on the board early with a run in the first inning, but could't get a runner across the plate for the rest of the game. However, Somerset put at least one runner on base in every inning except the fifth.
Somerset started off the game with a run scored in the first frame. Langford doubled to center but Harris was thrown out at third base. Langford stole third base and scored on a Carly Cain sacrifice fly to centerfield. In the home half of the first frame, Somerset centerfielder Jazlynn Shadoan stopped a potential West rally after she made a diving catch on a line drive by Alexis Thompson. West ended up standing two base runners in the first with no runs scored.
Somerset stranded two runners in the top of the third inning when both Mollie Lucas and Cain reached base. West Jessamine tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Aaliyah Edenstrom hit a high fly that was mishandled by the Somerset outfield. On the play, Edenstrom advanced all the way to third base and Hailey Corman scored.
For the game, Somerset had four hits by Addison Langford, Mollie Lucas, Emme Goforth, and Emry Pyles. Carly Cain had an RBI, and Langford scored a run. Cain pitched six innings and recorded five strikeouts.
Somerset had only 12 players on their roster this year, while many of their opponents had as many as 20 players at their disposal. Coach Murphy utilized all 12 of his Lady Jumpers throughout the season.
"I'll take these 12 players over anybody," Murphy stated. "I love them all. They're just a great group."
With the season-ending loss, Somerset had to say farewell to three seniors - Kaley Harris, Jasmine Peavey, and Addison Langford.
"It's going to be hard to replace our three seniors," Murphy stated. "We're going to do the best we can, but it's going to be tough. Kaley Harris has been huge for us in the last two years, and Jasmine Peavey has been here forever. It is going to be hard to replace Addison Langford behind the plate. I'm proud of all three of these girls, and what they have accomplished. Hopefully, we can get somebody that can fill those shoes."
Somerset ended the year with a 22-16 record, and earned the top seed in the district. West Jessamine moves on to play host Boyle County in the semifinals on Sunday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
