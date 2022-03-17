Somerset falters in late innings

Things were going pretty good for the Somerset High School baseball, on Wednesday evening at Charlie Taylor Field, until they weren't.
After the Briar Jumpers scored two runs in the bottom the first inning, they were only trailing Paul Laurence Dunbar by a score of 4-2 after five innings. However, the visiting Bulldogs exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to walk away with an 11-2 win over the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset's only offensive highlights came in the home half of the first inning. Cole Reynolds single to centerfield with one out. Josh Gross got on base off a Bulldogs' error and Reynolds moved to second base. Tanner Popplewell singled to left field to score Reynolds. Jaden Bryant walked to load the basses. Carson Ryan flied out to centerfield to sacrifice home Gross.
Dunbar scored solo runs in the first second, fourth and fifth innings before their offensive explosion in the sixth inning. In that frame, Dunbar sent 12 batters to plate, and scored sevens runs off four hits and five Briar Jumpers' fielding errors.
For the game, Cole Reynolds had two hits and scored a run. Tanner Popplewell had a hit and drove in a run, while Braydon Gross had a hit Carson Ryan had an RBI. Cayden Cimala got the starting pitching nod with five innings of work and striking out five batters. Colyer White pitched two innings and struck out three batters, while Jase Combs went two innings on the mound.
Somerset (1-1) travels to Glasgow on Thursday, and hosts Lincoln County on Friday.
