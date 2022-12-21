After an 83-20 win over Cordia on Tuesday to recover from two heartbreaking losses in a row, the Somerset Briar Jumpers wanted to come out with a win Wednesday against hosting McCreary Central to go 2-1 in the Arby’s/KFC Classic. After a strong first half of play, Somerset faded down the stretch, eventually falling to the Raiders by a score of 80-67.
The game started out all McCreary Central in the first quarter, as they led by eight at 21-13 at the end of the period. The Jumpers looked shaky on the offensive side of things early in the game.
The Briar Jumpers found their footing halfway through the 2nd quarter, eventually taking a 33-32 lead into halftime.
Early foul trouble in the third quarter kept the Briar Jumpers out of the game and without momentum throughout much of the quarter. The Raiders took a 10 point lead into the fourth quarter 54-44.
The Briar Jumpers hustled and tried to mount a comeback, trailing at one point in the period by just seven points. However, the Raiders’ free throw percentage was lights out and McCreary Central ultimately proved to be too much on this night for Somerset, as they fell 80-67 to finish up the tournament with one win and two losses.
The Briar Jumpers were led in scoring by Ben Godby who had 21 for the game. Indred Whitaker had 12 and Jack Bruner had 10, they were the other two double-digit scorers for Somerset in the game. Aedyn Absher and Jamison Coomer each had seven for the game, with Landen Lonesky scoring the other four points for the Jumpers.
Somerset, now 5-5 on the season, will play Logan County on Tuesday, with tip-off at 5:45 p.m.
