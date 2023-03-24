Losers of four straight, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled down to Monticello to take on the Wayne County Cardinals on Thursday. After struggling to begin the season, signs of hope began to shine through for Somerset, as they kept the Wayne County offense scoreless and eventually won their first game of the 2023 campaign by a score of 4-0.
The Jumpers were led by two RBI's from Carson Ryan as well as an RBI apiece from Jamison Coomer and Caynon Sizemore. The pitching for Somerset was stellar as well, as Griffin Loy went six innings, getting the win while allowing only two hits and striking out four. Cayden Cimala earned the save, closing out the seventh inning by allowing just one walk and striking out the other three batters he faced. The Cardinals' starting pitcher, senior Kason Pitman, struck out five in four innings pitched.
Somerset travels crosstown to Somerset Christian on Saturday in the 12th Region All "A" Classic.
