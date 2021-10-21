Somerset football teams inducted into Hall of Fame

Three Somerset High School football teams will be inducted into the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The Briar Jumpers teams from 1915, 1959 and 1988 will be honored with four past athletes. The three teams will be inducted in this weekend, along with Max Messamore (1975), John Cole (2008), Shawn Sandusky (1990), and Mike Griffis (1974).
1915 Somerset
Football Team
The Somerset High School Booster Club collected $200 (equal to about $5,000 today), to hire Coach Paul Dexheimer of Chattanooga, former captain of the University of Chattanooga, to coach Somerset Football. Somerset beat Danville at home, 31-0. At that time, the Danville team consisted mostly of men from the second team of Central University, which later became Eastern Kentucky University.
Somerset's second game of the season was played on October 2 in Chattanooga against Central High. Somerset suffered its only loss of the season, with a final score of 6 to 0. The third game of the season was October 8, against Kentucky School for the Deaf.
By then, this had become an annual event. Somerset won, 59-0. On October 15, Somerset played its first game in the Kentucky Association. Somerset beat Mt. Sterling, 102-0.
On October 29, Somerset beat Paris with a record-breaking score of 147-0. In that game, the following players made touchdowns: Bahan - 9, Captain Gooch - 5, Converse - 3, Hines - 2, Lowenthal - 2, and Catron - 1.
On November 5, Somerset beat Chattanooga on Somerset's home field, 35-12. Lowenthal scored 4 touchdowns during the game. Somerset played away November 12, and beat Frankfort 35-0, playing in a sea of mud. Somerset was without Hines, Williams, and Captain Gooch, but the younger players powered through. Most of the team traveled to and from the game in an International Harvester Corporation truck.
The final game for Somerset that season was November 19 against Lexington, a game that was played in mud, sleet, and snow. The final score was 0-0. It is important to note that the Lexington team came within five yards of scoring five times, unsuccessfully.
At the end of the 1915 season, Somerset had scored 408 points, while the opponents scored a grand total of 18.
According to "The Idea", the 1916 Somerset Annual, Kentucky media named the Somerset Football Team state champions in 1915.
1959 Somerset
Football Team
The members of the 1959 Somerset High School Football team, of which I am one, are honored to become part of the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Life was different for players in 1959. Our head coach, Jim Williams and his assistants, Jerry Johns and Ed Tucker would have us practice in "the hole" as we called it. The area is now the softball field and playground behind Hopkins Elementary School. We traveled to away games in a city bus.
Our Jumpers won 8 games that season and lost one to Corbin, with a score of 7 to 6. We beat Danville that year, a huge rival, 13-6 in the final regular season game, thus winning the first Region 2, Class AA championship. Somerset outscored their regular season opponents 203- 37.
This group of Somerset High School kids still has the same school spirit some 60 years later, and most have made the trip back for this important weekend. There are those who, sadly, we have lost along the way. Their names follow: Cornelius Coffey, Elray Edwards, Jack Girdler, Bob Bruce Waddle, Ronnie Baker, Tommy Joe Criswell, Clyde Elinor, Tom Crockett, Paul Wilson, James Massengale, Marvin Stevens, Bobby Long, Johnny Hines, Wilbert Wilson, Roger Anderson, Bruce Gillispi, and Lucian Garrett. We will always remember these men as part of our 1959 team.
1988 Somerset
State Runner-Up Football Team
The Somerset Briar Jumpers 1988 State Runner-Up football team is one= of the great teams in the long, traditional history of Briar Jumper football. They were known for being a truly balanced and unselfish team that found a way to win. The 1988 Jumpers were balanced with size, speed, and athleticism, but there were no superstars that shined above the rest. Instead it was a team concept that led them to the Class AA football state championship game.
Former head coach John Cain once said, "During my tenure as head coach, we never had a more team oriented group than this one. That unselfishness and togetherness is why we had such a great season." And a great season it was going 11-3 and playing a tough schedule where the Jumpers rarely cruised to victory but instead had many nail-biters. Their only losses during the regular season were to Danville and Corbin. The Jumpers got the opportunity to avenge those losses as they defeated Corbin 12-10 for the region title and defeated Danville 23-9 in the semi state to advance to the carpet of Cardinal Stadium in Louisville for the Class AA State Championship game.
Although they were defeated by an extremely talented Fort Knox team, the 1988 State Runner-Up Somerset Briar Jumpers football team will go down as only one of six teams in the storied history of the purple and gold to make it to the championship game.
