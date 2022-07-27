Granted, the Somerset High School football team had a tough year last season with a 1-9 record. However, in the words of senior lineman Jack Bruner, that was last year and this year is a new year.
“We’re going to do what we’re going to do this season, and we’re going to have a flat good year,” Bruner roared. “We’re going to make a deep run, and everybody better watch out. Somerset football is back, 1-9 is in the past, I don’t want anyone to talk about it anymore, we’re a top program in the state and we are going to be that way this year.”
Those were the words of Bruner, clearly showing the mentality of the Briar Jumpers this year.
After a less-than-stellar performance last year, due mainly to a partial rebuild after the graduation of a great senior class, Somerset is primed to bounce back this year.
“I want our team to be more physical this year, last year, being as young as we were, we weren’t that physical,” Head Coach Robbie Lucas said. “This starts year 26 I’ve had something to with this program,” he continued on, “and every time we’ve had a big senior class we’ve had a lot of success.”
Last year wasn’t the best from a record perspective for the Jumpers, as they lost 8 straight games, not including the win they received via forfeit due to COVID, due to the inexperience the group had. This year, however, with 14 seniors and 17 juniors, the group will have much more in-game experience.
Indeed, the group of senior linemen that Somerset will field this season may end up being the key to their success. The energy of that group is Bruner and it was apparent in his short interview that this season means a ton to the young man.
“He’s really matured and he’s a physical kid who really wants to win,” said coach Lucas.
Bruner is well aware of the energy he brings to the field, and he hopes his energy will rub off on the rest of the team.
“In this sport, energy is very important, you’ve got to get excited and get ready to go when you step on the field and get ready to knock some heads, and up front that is our mentality,” Bruner said about the mentality of the front line.”
Another Somerset senior lineman, Chase Keith, was also optimistic about the upcoming season.
“We were still strong last year, we just shrunk a lot,” Keith stated. “This of course referring to the fact that Somerset was trotting out a lot of inexperience on the field last season.”
Zach Cantrell, a Kentucky Wesleyan commit, said that the pass game will be the best thing about the Jumpers this year
“We’ve beat everybody we’ve played in our 7-on-7’s,” Cantrell relayed.
Coach Lucas also said about Cantrell, “He’s been a mainstay at the center position, helping bring some consistency to the offensive line.”
Lucas Childers is another part of the senior line of the Jumpers, having played in all 10 of their games last season.
“He’s going to be making plays for somebody at the next level. You only have to teach him something once in order for it to stick,” coach Lucas said of Childers.
Childers recalled the struggles of last season, but also looked forward to how much as a team they’ve grown.
“Last year we were just a JV team basically, we’ve all came together, we’ve struggled together, and now this year we’ve all grown up together, so it will be pretty exciting to see where we can make it this year,” Childers stated bluntly.
Nathan Hart is the last member of the impressive o-line of Somerset and last year also played in all 10 games for the Jumpers.
“He’s a fifth-year senior, he’s worked his tail off, he’s has got stronger, his work ethic has improved, as well as his maturity,” coach Lucas said of his lineman.
Hart was very succinct with his words, showing off a cool level of confidence.
“We want to go deep in the playoffs, we’ve been working hard all off-season, the coaches have put us through it, we are ready to play this year,” Hart said about his hopes for the season.
