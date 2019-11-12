Somerset freshman Jerrod Smith named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Lendon Merrick, 88, of Science Hill, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Arrangements are pending, will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to: www.morrisandshislope.com.
Robert Wesley Jefcoat, 82, of Somerset and formerly of Evansville, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Animas City, Colorado on October 23, 1937; son of the late Glen & Dorothy (Brooks) Jefcoat. He served in the U.S. Army …
Linda S. Hargis, 73, of Somerset, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Pulaski Funeral Home. Pulaski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
