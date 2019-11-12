Somerset freshman Jerrod Smith named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School freshman Jerrod Smith ran the ball 10 times for 101 yards and scored a touchdown in the Briar Jumpers' Class 2A playoff win over Danville High School.

Jerrod Smith

