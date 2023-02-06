The Somerset Briar Jumper freshmen team claimed the 12th Region Championship over the weekend, after finishing the regular season with a 13-2 record. They first took out Lincoln County 55-51 in the first round, before besting Boyle County in the semifinals by a score of 44-34. Finally, they faced off against rival Pulaski County in the Championship, where they eventually secured a 56-50 win to claim the freshmen 12th Region title. Freshman Noah West led the Jumpers in the title game with 17 points. Coach Lincoln Powell was very happy with the way his team played throughout the single-day tournament.
"Our kids battled through adversity and injuries all season long! We played three great opponents yesterday with Lincoln County, Boyle County and Pulaski County. Our kids continued to fight every possession and I was very happy with their effort and how they were able to come together as one. I told our guys yesterday that they have a huge reason in our JV and Varsity's overall success. We have a great group of kids and parents who support our program, and we can't thank them enough for all that they do. The future is bright for the Somerset Briar Jumpers," he explained.
