Somerset Games Stats Week 1

Somerset 40, Rockcastle County 0
PASSING
Kaiya Sheron 11-19-232 3 TD, Matt Shadoan 1-1 11
RUSHING
Alex Miller 12-83 TD, Jase Bruner 2-52 TD, Mikey Garland 4-32, Kaiya Sheron 3-31 TD, Guy Bailey 2-13, Cam Austin 1-6, Jerrod Smith 2-3
RECEIVING
Kade Grundy 4-138 2TD, Jayden Gilmore 3-61 TD, Jase Bruner 1-23, Mike Garland 1-11, Alex Miller 1-7, Cam Austin 2-3
TACKLES
Mike Garland 4, Jase Bruner 4, Cale Todd 4, Tyler Harvey 2, Alex Miller 2, Dyllan Keith 2, Brandon Jones 2, Cam Austin 2, Matt Shadoan 1, Jacob Smith 1, Andrew Childers 1, Justin Simmons 1, Jack Bruner 1, Jacob Grabeel 1, Jackson Prather 1, Tommy Wombles 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.