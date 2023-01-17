After a hard weekend of losses, the Somerset Lady Jumpers were back in action at the Briar Patch Tuesday evening against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals. Although the game was close early, Somerset was able to coast to a 74-39 win, with head coach Cassandra McWhorter saying this was a much needed win for her team.
“I feel great. Great win they’re a good ball club and solid team, well coached. Solid players. I just feel really good for our players. Big win coming off of last weekend and the loss in the All “A” then at Southwestern. Then the things our school and community has gone through in the last few days. It’s a good win for our girls and I’m proud of them,” she stated.
The game started out with quick points from South Laurel’s Emily Cox, Aubrey Bundy and Shelbie Mills, as they combined for 15 points. Freshman Haley Combs was the answer when Somerset was in early foul trouble, as she had 10 of Somerset’s 16 points. The Jumpers were ahead 16-15 after one quarter of action.
The second quarter the Lady Jumpers were able to stay afloat after they came together as a team and had several Jumpers score, led by eighth grader Jaelyn Dye.
After the intermission, Somerset went on a 25-7 run and never looked back. The team looked like a well-oiled machine. Grace Bruner, after being hampered by foul trouble early, put her first points on the board in the third quarter earning five over the period.
The fourth quarter was Grace Bruner’s time to shine, as she added 15 points to her game total of 20. With those 20 points she was able to pass the 1000-point mark to put her in the 1000 point club. She was also able to pass the 500-rebound mark. She was extremely proud of her achievement following the game.
“I’m beyond grateful to achieve this. I actually didn’t know if it was possible for me after my injuries, but I think they have helped me in a way to work harder. I couldn’t get here without my teammates and my coaches, who I love so dearly. They push me to be better every day and they hold me accountable. That’s what high school sports are about. it was God’s plan all along and I’m so grateful to be walking his path,” she explained.
Somerset was able to win the game behind a team effort in scoring. Grace Bruner had 20, Haley Combs scored 19, Jaelyn Dye had 11, Sophie Barnes had eight, Kate Bruner had seven, Kenzie Fisher had five and Taya Mills added four.
South Laurel was led in scoring by Shelbie Mills with 16, while Aubrey Bundy had eight, Maci Messer and Jamie Buenaventura had four each, Emma Adams and Lily Barton each had three and Kenlea Murray had two.
Somerset will travel to Taylor County on Friday, with tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m.
