Somerset gets revenge in Sudden Death

For the second time in less than a week, the girls soccer district match-up between Somerset and Pulaski County could not be decided in regulation. On Monday at Clara Morrow Field, the Somerset Lady Jumpers won in dramatic fashion when Jolie May hit a penalty kick in sudden death to give the Lady Jumpers the 1-0 (4-4, 1-0) win.
Just like last time, the score remained tied (0-0) after two 40-minute halves and two five-minute golden goal overtime periods, but on Monday the score was still tied after the five-shot Shootout - with both teams scoring on four PKs each.
But after Pulaski County missed their sudden death PK attempt, Somerset freshman Jolie May had her chance to end the game by scoring the game winner. Jolie May - who scored a Shootout PK and the Lady Jumpers' only goal in regulation last week - drilled the ball in the left corner of the net for the Lady Jumpers' sudden death district win.
"When Pulaski missed their PK before, I sort of got scared because I thought I was going to miss it too," Jolie May explained. "On my shot I was really nervous. I was like shaking, but I feel confident in my team. I felt like we played better, as a team. We are always nervous when we play Pulaski."
"I saw her (Pulaski keeper Audrey Jasper) on the different side of the goal and she wasn't in the middle," Jolie May stated. "So, I just hit to the opposite side."
The game actually began on Tuesday, Sept. 10, but was postponed after a lengthy lightning delay. The game was resumed on Monday at the 29-minute mark. In between the two parts of Monday's game at Clara Morrow Field, the two teams played at Pulaski County on Sept. 17, with the Lady Maroons winning 2-1 (5-4) in a Shootout.
Neither team could make any offensive headway through the entire 80 minutes of regulation play. In the two golden goal periods, Pulaski Bailee Franklin got off a pair of attempts in each.
In the Shootout, Somerset took the early advantage when Jocelyn May hit her PK and the Lady Maroons' attempt was blocked by Somerset keeper Olivia Stevens. Pulaski County's Bailee Franklin and Graeson Mobley hit their PKs, while Somerset's Allison Carr and Madison Ruble hit their attempts to keep the Lady Jumpers' up one goal in the Shootout.
In the fourth round of the Shootout, Pulaski County's Ally Sexton hit her PK, while Lady Maroons keeper Audrey Jasper blocked the Somerset attempt to tie the Shootout at 3-3. In the final round of the Shootout, Pulaski County's Maddie Sexton and Somerset's Samantha Wesley both found the back of the net to send the district match to a sudden death.
"After the game, I shook hands with (Pulaski County) Coach (Vince) Frantz and told him this should be an interesting year, to say the least," Somerset girls soccer coach Steve Watkins stated. "I felt like both teams started out a little shaky, and it's hard to come in and play just 12 minutes of soccer. The whole situation was different and it took a little bit of time."
"We had patches of good play and you sort of saw the nerves come into both teams, but I think my team has a next level that we can go to and that's exciting," Watkins stated. "Right now is when you want to start seeing it. I saw it in the South Laurel game, and saw bits of it here, but it is getting consistent play from all of them all the time."
Somerset (8-5-1) will host McCreary Central on Thursday Sept. 26, while Pulaski County (9-5-1) will travel to play Southwestern on Tuesday, Sept, 24. Both teams have one district loss each.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
