Somerset gets revenge on Rebels

What a difference one day can make.
For the Somerset High School baseball team, 24 hours meant the difference from a 6-2 loss on Wednesday and a 10-0 win on Thursday against the same district team.
On Wednesday, Somerset fell to Casey County by a score of 6-2. The loss marked the first time the Briar Jumpers had been defeated by the Rebels in almost 16 years and 38 straight meetings.
On Thursday at Charlie Taylor Field, Somerset turned the tables on the Rebels in a 10-0, six-inning win.
However, it took some great defense and a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the Briar Jumpers' offense reeved up.
The game went scoreless through the first 3 1/2 innings, with the Briar Jumpers getting out of three jams by way of three double plays. Somerset closed out the first inning with an 'Isaiah Lewis (2B) to Cole Reynolds (SS) to Kole Grundy (1B)' double play. In the third inning with the bases load, Somerset third baseman Logan Purcell made a diving unassisted double play to end the inning. Then in the fourth frame with two runners on base, a 'Grundy to Reynolds to Grundy' double play ended that inning.
"We had some really great defensive plays," stated Somerset High School baseball coach Phil Grundy. "You have bases loaded, but the play that bailed us out was when Logan (Purcell) dives and makes a beautiful double play."
In the home half of the fourth inning the Briar Jumpers let their bats do the talking in a five-run, two-out rally. Lewis singled to right field to score Robey Browning - who was pinch running for Grundy. Tanner Popplewell hit a two-RBI double to the centerfield wall to score Lewis and Jamison Coomer. Purcell singled to center field to score Cayden Cimala. Reynolds tripled over the centerfielder's head to plate Purcell.
The Biar Jumpers came back to score another five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game in walk-off style. With the bases loaded, Blake Abbott hits into a fielder's choice to score Purcell. Colyer White hit a two-RBI double to the center field gap to score Jaden Bryant and Reynolds. Abbott and Ethan Gadberry both scored an a Casey County throwing error to first base to end the game
Somerset eighth-grader starting pitcher Griffin Loy picked up the win in five innings of work. Loy allowed no runs, two hits and struck out six batters.
"The story tonight was Griffin Loy battling through one tough inning and kept battling," Grundy stated. "That's huge for us. These are young kids. These are eighth graders and freshmen out there playing, and our seniors stepped up today too."
For the game, Reynolds had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Lewis had one hit, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Popplewell had one hit and drove in two runs. Purcell had one hit, drove in a run and scored two runs. White had one hit and drove in two runs.
"We didn't play well yesterday, because we just didn't hit," Grundy complained. "That's been an issue all year, but a lot of these guys hadn't seen quality pitchers in summer ball. I think we saw seven guys throwing 86 to 88 in a straight stretch, and I think it cost them a lot of confidence. So everything that we're trying to do now is build their confidence back. "
Somerset (7-8, 1-1) will host Tates Creek on Friday and will host district rivals Pulaski County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
