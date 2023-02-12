The Somerset Briar Jumpers became the Somerset Dunbar Trojans on Saturday evening, as they welcomed in the Somerset Christian Cougars for their annual Dunbar game. This was the third meeting between the two programs this season, with Somerset winning the previous two pretty comfortably at the Cougar Den.
This game did not go the way of the previous two, as the two rivals battled throughout the first half. A dominant third quarter showing gave the home team the lead for the remainder of the game, however the Cougars still battled and eventually the final score was 79-66 in favor of Somerset Dunbar. Head coach Ryan Young was proud of how his younger players stepped up.
"It was a great challenge. Anytime you play a team for a third time it's difficult especially when they score it so well. It's kind of been our MO all year to take punches and deal with adversity. We talk about never knowing when your opportunity will arise and get prepared in practice and our guys have embraced that. We don't make excuses, we find solutions. We just have to keep grinding and hopefully we will get some better fortune with injuries down the stretch run," he explained.
Ethan Warren started out hot to open the first quarter for the Cougars, scoring five straight to give Somerset Christian an early 5-2 lead. The first three-pointer of the game for the Trojans, from Aedyn Absher, tied the game up at 5-5. Warren scored his seventh point to put the Cougars back on top momentarily, although a quick 8-0 run by Somerset Dunbar, including five straight from Indred Whitaker and another three from Absher, gave the home team a 13-7 lead.
Another five straight, this time from Jack Baker, pulled the game closer in score once again, before another three from Whitaker and a three from Josh Bruner gave the Trojans some more breathing room. Four straight from Ben Godby threatened to break the game open soon before the end of the period, although a three by Elijah Ford kept Somerset Christian in the game shortly before the buzzer, as they trailed 25-21 after one period of action.
Whitaker hit a three to begin the second quarter, with the Cougars then scoring a quick seven points, Isaiah Hensley with three and both Warren and Noah Brummett with two each, to tie the ball game up at 28-28. Whitaker unfortunately went down with injury during the course of the period and did not return to the contest. The Trojans sans Whitaker went on a 7-0 run to grab a 35-28 lead, with Absher scoring five and Godby adding the other two. However, the Cougars refused to back down and ended the half on an 8-2 spree to trim their deficit to one heading into the break at 37-36. Noah Brummett hit two three-pointers here, with Elijah Brummett scoring a two-point basket.
Eighth grader Josh Lewis got the start in the second half in place of the injured Whitaker and took advantage of the opportunity, hitting three straight three-pointers from the same corner in leading the Trojans to a 19-3 run to take control of the game at 56-39. Lewis had 12 total points on the run, hitting four shots from long range. Josh Bruner hit another from deep, with Godby and Jack Bruner adding two apiece. Elijah Brummett was the only Cougar to score on the run with a traditional three-point play. Somerset Christian only scored seven points in the quarter, with Warren and Noah Brummett adding the other four points. Jacob Bartley scored four for Somerset Dunbar on offensive rebound putbacks late in the period and the Trojans led 60-43 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Cougars managed to get that lead down to just 10 points after opening the fourth quarter on a 11-4 run. Warren had seven of those 11 points, while Noah Brummett scored a traditional three-point play and Ford added one from the free throw line. Lewis scored another five points to continue a career day for him as the Trojans saw their lead rise to 71-58 with just a few minutes left to go in the contest. Two makes from the foul line from Warren finally saw Somerset Christian close the gap to single digits at 71-62 but by that point it was just too late as the Cougars had to start fouling to stop the clock. Somerset Dunbar was a perfect 8-8 from the line late, with both Absher and Josh Bruner hitting four each, and the Trojans prevailed to get a season sweep over the Cougars 79-66.
Somerset Dunbar was led in scoring by five players in double figures, led by Aedyn Absher and his 19 points. Josh Lewis had 17 points, while Indred Whitaker added 13, Ben Godby scored 12 and Josh Bruner contributed 10. Other scorers included both Jack Bruner and Jacob Bartley with four points apiece.
Somerset Christian was led by a game-high 30 points from Ethan Warren, as well as 17 points from Noah Brummett. Other scorers included Jack Baker with seven, Elijah Brummett with five, Elijah Ford with four and Isaiah Hensley with three.
Somerset improves to 16-9 for the season and will close out the regular season at Campbellsville on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and will host Danville in their regular season finale on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Somerset Christian, now 6-21 for the season, will finish the regular season with three games this week. They will host Oneida Baptist Institute on Monday at 7:30 p.m., travel to Trinity Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., and host Frankfort at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in their regular season finale.
