LIBERTY – It was a familiar matchup in the 47th District championship on Monday, as the Pulaski County Lady Maroons took on the Somerset Briar Jumpers at Casey County High School. Both teams were trending in different directions as the regular season came to a close, as Pulaski haven’t lost since the beginning of September, while Somerset dropped their final two regular season games.
The Maroons were riding high off a last-minute victory over Casey County on Saturday, with junior Lexi Lawless hitting the game-winning goal. However, at the end of the game it would be the Jumpers that would be celebrating, as they won 7-1 to claim the 47th District Crown.
Somerset senior Grace Bruner would be the first to attempt a shot in the third minute, but it would be blocked by a defender. She would also have a close attempt at the net in the fifth minute, before freshman Haley Combs would have a strike in the sixth minute that would go just wide of the net.
Bruner would connect with her next shot in the seventh minute, as following a throw in by sophomore Tori Robertson, she would connect with a header that would bounce into the left side of the net, giving Somerset an early 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Isabella McKenzie would have a shot in the 12th minute that would be saved by senior Pulaski goalkeeper Audrey Jasper. Pulaski County senior Allie Sexton would have the first close attempt for the Maroons in the 15th minute, but it would be shanked off of her foot.
One minute later, Somerset would have their second goal of the game, as Robertson received a free kick from about 15 yards away that would go over the goalkeeper into the back of the net.
Bruner would find the back of the net once again in the 25th minute, as she would strike the ball from around 20 yards away into the top side of the net, putting the Jumpers up 3-0.
Senior Maddie Sexton for the Maroons would have a shot in the 30th minute that would be saved by Somerset junior goalkeeper Abigail Bowers, and that would be all the offense the Maroons could find in the first half, as Somerset went into the break with a 3-0 lead.
Somerset would strike quickly to open the second half, as Bruner would find Combs for a breakaway goal over the goalkeeper’s head, putting the Jumpers up 4-0 in the 42nd minute.
After a close attempt by McKenzie in the minute after, Combs would have her second goal in a row, as following a corner by Robertson, she would find the cross and would strike the ball with her knee into the back of the net, putting the Jumpers up 5-0.
Just a minute after, Robertson would find her own second goal of the game, as she would have a big strike over the top of the Pulaski goalkeeper, with Somerset leading 6-0 just five minutes into the second half.
Pulaski would not be shut out though, as Allie Sexton would find the back of the net for the Maroons’ first goal of the night. Her sister Maddie Sexton would have an attempt at a free kick a few minutes later but it would go wide of the net.
Combs almost found her third goal of the game after some solid defense for a few minutes, but it would be slightly too high and bounce off the top crossbar. McKenzie would also almost find the goal in the 60th minute, but it would be wide of the goal.
Combs would complete her hat trick in the 69th minute, as she rebounded a pass meant for a Pulaski County and proceeded to shoot it straight over the goalkeeper into the back of the goal, with the Jumpers leading 7-1.
Robertson had a close shot and almost would get her hat trick in the 71st minute, although her strike would go over the net.
The two teams played strong defense throughout most of the second half, however Somerset would celebrate as the final buzzer sounded on their 7-1 victory.
The 47th District All-Season team was named following the game and including the following players: Seniors Jolie May and Grace Bruner, as well as sophomore Tori Robertson from Somerset, senior Maddie Sexton and junior Lexi Lawless from Pulaski County, and senior Madison Chansler and sophomore Johonna Harpin from Casey County. Both Somerset and Pulaski County will advance to the Girls 12th Region Tournament to be played next week.
