Somerset, coming off a 47th district championship win and a 12th region run last season, hosted McCreary Central to kick off the 2022 season on Tuesday. Just as they did last season, the Jumpers were cruising in this one, leading the game 7-0 in the first half before weather forced the game to be ended.
Head coach Steven Watkins was very proud of his team’s effort to open the season, even if they weren’t able to finish the game.
“I was proud of how my players came focused to play tonight. We have high hopes for the season and it will be important to come mentally prepared each and every match,” Watkins stated.
The game started out with a quick header goal from freshman Haley Combs, putting the Jumpers up early 1-0. A short time later, senior Jolie May scored off a penalty kick and gave Somerset 2 goals on the night.
Senior Grace Bruner, finally healthy after being injured early into the basketball season last year, got in on the action making it 3-0. After the Bruner goal, coach Watkins made a group sub bringing junior Ava Hunt off the bench, who proceeded to score a goal of her own a few minutes later, making the score 4-0.
Grace Bruner added another goal after the water break bringing the score to 5-0. Then, sophomore Tori Robertson scored a goal of her own, making the score 6-0. Following this, the thunder began that would be a prelude to the game being cancelled. Before the game was called, however, Grace Bruner was able to complete her hat trick with her 3rd goal of the game, making the score 7-0.
Following the game, Grace Bruner relayed how great she felt being able to finally be healthy and start off her senior season on the field.
“It feels great to be back out there playing my senior season, all glory to God. The best part about it though, is I am able to play with my teammates and my sister one last time,” she explained.
The game was called with 12 minutes to go in the first half, with both head coaches hoping they can find a time to reschedule. Somerset is back in action on Thursday, as they travel to face off against the Lady Eagles of Madison Southern, with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
