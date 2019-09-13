Somerset girls soccer downs Casey County 7-1

LIBERTY - The Somerset High School girls soccer team came away with a 7-1 district win over Casey County on Thursday. Freshman Jolie May senior Milli Moore led the Lady Jumpers; scoring attack with two goals each
In the 18th minute, Tatyana Brown scored off an assist from Milli Moore. Two minutes later, Jolie May scored to put the Lady Jumpers up 2-0.
In he 29th minute, Jolie May scored again with a long-range bomb from neat midfield to put Somerset up 3-0. Casey County closed out the half with a goal to bring the Somerset lead to 3-1 at the break.
Moore opened up the second half with back to back goals in the 62nd and 66th minutes. Moore's first goal was a scrappy putback after several attempts were made in the box. Moore scored a long-range shot for her second goal to put Somerset up 5-1.
In the 71st minute, Samantha Wesley scored from the edge of the box off an assist from Moore. In the 76th minute, Martha Santiago scored on a chip shot to soared over the Lady Rebel keeper.
Somerset (6-3) will host Fredrick Douglass at Clara Morrow on Monday, Sept. 16
