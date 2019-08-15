CORBIN - The Somerset High School girls soccer game won their second straight game in as many days. After enduring a 45-minute lightning delay, the Lady Jumpers pulled out the 3-0 win over Corbin High School on Tuesday.
Allison Carr scored the first goal for Somerset in the third minute off an assist from Samantha Wesley.
In the 42nd minute, Tatyana Brown scored with an assist from Jolie May. And in the 79th minute, Kendall Burgess scored a late goal off an assist from Milli Moore.
Somerset (2-0) will travel to Knox Central on Thursday, Aug. 15.
