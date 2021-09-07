Somerset hands Madison Southern first loss of season

The Madison Southern Lady Eagle soccer team rolled into Clara Morrow Field on Monday night with a perfect, 8-0 record on the season, having outscored their opponents by a 33-4 margin.
On Monday evening against homestanding Somerset, those lofty numbers meant absolutely nothing.
The Lady Jumpers came out and went right at Madison Southern, scoring a pair of goals in the opening half of play to lead the Lady Eagles by a 2-0 margin by the intermission.
And, thanks to another goal in the second frame, it was Steve Watkins and crew leaving Clara Morrow with a very impressive, 3-0 win over Madison Southern, on a night when the Lady Jumpers proved to be the best team on the field.
"I thought Tori (Robertson) and Grace's (Bruner) goals were statement goals, but they were gorgeous goals too," stated Watkins, after his team improved to 8-1 on the year with the win.
"Both were hit perfectly from weird angles, and we've been able to do that in our past couple of games, where we've been able to punch in a couple of goals that put the other team on its heels," continued the Somerset head coach. "I feel like today was the kind of game that you see after Labor Day. I don't think we played with the same energy, but I will say that our captains -- Rachel (Tomlinson) and Lainey (Barnett) both had tremendous games."
It was Tori Robertson's goal that got Somerset off and running, putting the Lady Jumpers ahead for good with her goal at the 26:46 mark of the first half.
A little later, Grace Bruner found the nets due to a beautiful assist off the foot of Ashlyn Owings, giving Somerset a 2-0 advantage over the Lady Eagles -- a lead the Lady Jumpers took into the intermission.
Still, with the game not necessarily out of reach at that juncture, a third goal by Somerset -- this time from Alyssa White off a rebound with 27:49 remaining in the contest -- certainly put Somerset in the driver's seat, leading the Lady Eagles by a 3-0 score.
"Last game, I thought we gave up a stupid goal right at the end, so I was glad to hold this one at zero," pointed out Watkins.
"I'm pleased with where we are, but I still see space that we can build on toward tournament time, so I think the second half of the season is going to be a chance to see if we can elevate from where we are now, or are we going to settle," added the Lady Jumper coach.
The Lady Jumpers will return to action on Thursday evening at Clara Morrow Field, as Somerset will host a boy-girl doubleheader against Casey County, with the boy's game starting first at 6 p.m.
