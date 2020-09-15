Somerset High School announce 2020 Fall Sports Fan Guidance and Expectations

Somerset High School recently announced their 2020 Fall Sports Fan Guidance and Expectations.
Clark Field will start at 30% capacity (2,400) and progress to 50% (4,000) by playoffs.
Two tickets per visiting player and cheerleader will be sent to the visiting Athletic Director the week before the game.
Somerset’s players, cheerleaders, dance, and band will be permitted to purchase up to six tickets per participant.
They will be able to do so by seeing Football Booster president and filling out contact tracing voucher before being issued a ticket!
Booster/participant tickets will be sold Saturday to Thursday by football boosters.
On Wednesday and Thursday of home game week, pre-sale to students will take place at lunch both days to ensure all students have a chance to purchase.
Pre-sale of tickets to the general public will be on Wednesday, tickets will go on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. On Thursday, tickets will go on sale from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. A contact tracing voucher will be issued with tickets.
Walkup sales will be at gate on Fridays (if unsold tickets are available). Also, senior citizen passes will be the only passes honored. (Senior adults must fill out contact voucher.) Anyone planning on scouting football game please contact Coach Tucker in order to be counted. Ticket cost for everyone is $5.
Temperature check upon arrival; temperatures greater than 100.4 will not be admitted.
Fans will be required to wear a mask to be admitted. Fans must social distance; families may sit together in an area closer than six feet. Lawn chairs are permitted as long as social distancing is observed. The small/purple field will not be used. Younger students will be required to sit with parents. No end zone participants.
Clara Morrow field, Gym (volleyball, soccer)
Temperature checked before purchase of ticket.
Contact tracing form filled out after temperature check ok’d. Tickets then purchased!
Seating will be socially distanced and marked. (Capacity 230 at Clara Morrow, 360 in gym.)
