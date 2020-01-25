Somerset High School varsity wrestlers compete in first Dual

Somerset Wrestling Club competed in middle and high school duals on Wednesday night at Taylor County. The Somerset middle school team lost to Taylor County, while the high school Briar Jumper wrestlers defeated Meade County in a dominating fashion.
Middle School
Results:
Ethan McCrystal lost by fall. Cameron Underwood won by forfeit. Chase Crawford lost by fall. Cayden Conley lost by fall. Kris Hughes lost by fall. Kris wrestled in a good position all match. We have been asking Kris to slow down and be patient, so we were pleased with his effort. Brayden McCrystal won by forfeit. Anthony Ray won by pin.
"Anthony pinned the middle school regional champion from Taylor County," stated Somerset wrestling coach Mondell Hunter. "Anthony walked up to me and said, 'I want him!' and I said, 'Well, let's go!, Anthony has really improved and he came away with a big win."
David Ledford lost by pin. Navi King lost by pin.
High School Results:
This was the first high school dual that Somerset Wrestling Club has ever competed in and the first time Somerset High School wrestlers have competed all year.
"Everyone was excited to watch the high school kids get after someone on the wrestling mat," Hunter stated. "Loren Budd, one of our girl wrestlers, lost by fall. Loren has only practiced one week, but we are excited to have her back with the team. Loren is one of the first girls I ever coached."
Allie King, another girl and a first-year girl wrestler, provided a spark when she beat a 110-pounder from Meade County.
"We nicknamed her Super-Allie and she controlled the match from beginning to the end," stated Hunter. "Allie has been wanting to compete for a while. We have five girls on our team and a few of them placed at Regionals last week."
Silas Barnett lost by pin fall.
"Marcus Mills, who I have coached for a long time, a high school kid now, got a chance to wrestle after battling some injuries early in the season," stated Hunter. "He looked flawless. Marcus is the first wrestler from Somerset I have ever coached and placed on the state level. Marcus has medaled every year he has wrestled for me. He is one of my system guys who bought into our aggressive mentality. This kid could get a scholarship if he continues to build on the little things that already make him tough for three periods. "Guy Bailey, one of my returning State Champions, won both matches.
"The first match Guy won by decision and the second match he won by pin fall," Hunter said. "Guy hasn't competed since he won State last year, so he was ready to pick up where he left off."
"We really appreciate the coach from Taylor County, Chris Harrison, who is a great friend for giving us the opportunity to compete at the middle and high school duals," concluded Hunter.
