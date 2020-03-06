Somerset holds off East to advance to semis  

The Somerset High School boys basketball team fought off a strong East Jessamine squad in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament on Thursday. The Briar Jumpers’ 77-66 win advanced them to the region semifinals on Monday, March 9, where they will they will square off with Danville High School.
Somerset junior Kade Grundy had another standout performance with a game-high 34 points, four treys, 8-for-8 from the foul line and dished out six assists.
But it might have been the all-around performances from two of his teammates that made the difference in the end in the Briar Jumpers’ opening-round win.
“Kade (Grundy) hits his shots, and Kaiya Sheron was tremendous tonight,” stated Somerset High School boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar. “Gavin (Stevens) hit some big shots and put the exclamation on the game.”
Somerset junior Kaiya Sheron secured a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Somerset senior Jase Bruner, as always played a physical game, by taking charges, pulling down crucial rebounds and finding himself wide open under the basket every time the Briar Jumpers broke open the East Jessamine full-court defensive press.
“Jase Bruner loves the physicality of the basketball game, and this was a whole team effort tonight,” Dunbar stated. “Jase prides himself on his physicality. East matched up well with us with their athleticism and their length, but I think our physicality was stronger than them.”
Bruner ended the game with 10 points and six rebounds.
“To be honest I think I play just as physical in both football and basketball, and that is the way I like it,” Bruner said with a smile. “When I was open my teammates did a good job of finding me, I was in the right place for the rebounds, we got more than them and won the game.”
The Briar Jumpers took their first lead in the start of the second quarter and held a skim 30-27 halftime lead. However, Somerset opened the third quarter with a 20-6 run to build a 50-33 lead with with 2:42 left in the third period. In that third quarter run, Kaiya Sheron scored inside twice, Dylan Burton hit a trey, Gavin Stevens scored inside and hit a three-pointer, and Grundy hit a long-range deuce and nailed two three-pointers.
East Jessamine closed out the third period with a 9-0 run, in large part to Ben McNew’s two three-pointers and two made free throws. Somerset still led 50-42 at the end of the third.
The Jags scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to reduce the Somerset lead to only six points, but they never could get any closer than that for the rest of the game. East’s Keegan Lockhart scored on an ‘old fashion’ three-point play to pull the Jags within six again at 66-60 with 1:59 left in the game. But the Briar Jumpers countered with a 6-0 run when Grundy hit four free throws and Bruner scored inside after pulling down a defensive rebound on the other end of the court.
With the game getting somewhat out of control. Somerset sophomore Gavin Stevens put an exclamation mark on the Briar Jumpers’ win after her scored on a breakaway dunk with under a minute left in the game.
“It is hard to keep a big lead at this stage of post-season,” Dunbar stated. “You got good teams in this tournament, and if the roles were reversed we would have been fighting, like East Jessamine did, to get back into the game. Nobody is going to give up, and everybody is playing hard because you don’t get another tomorrow.”
After falling behind as much as nine points midway through the opening quarter, Grundy hit a pair free throws and back-to-back threes from the top of the key to cap off a Somerset eight-point run and close East Jessamine’s lead to 15-14. East’s McNew scored inside at the buzzer to give the Jags a 17-14 lead at the end of the first period.
The Briar Jumper retook the lead when Stevens hit a free throw and Burton sank a trey from the top of the key to put Somerset up 18-17 with 6:12 left in the opening half. Grundy scored on a breakaway reverse layup, Sheron hit two free throws and Grundy scored inside on another breakaway play to put Somerset up 24-19 at the midway point of the first half.
Grundy scored from 10 feet and hit back-to-back long-range two-pointers to give Somerset a 30-27 halftime lead. Grundy scored 10 of Somerset’s 16 points in the second period.
For the game, Somerset outrebounded East Jessamine 32 to 24 and the Briar Jumpers shot a blistering 54 percent from the field compared to East’s 44 percent. All five of the Briar Jumpers starting five scored in double figures and accounted for all 77 of their total points.
Somerset (26-5) will take on Danville (22-12) in the 12th Region Tournament semifinal game on Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at PCHS gym. Somerset has beaten Danville twice already this season with a 72-70 double overtime win in the All “A” 12th Region finals on Jan. 17 and a 82-59 Senior Night win at the Briar Patch on Feb. 20.
EJ 17 10 15 24 - 66
SHS 14 16 20 27 - 77
SOMERSET - Grundy 34, Sheron 13, Burton 10, Stevens 10, Bruner 10.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
