Somerset holds off Lincoln County to advance

DANVILLE - Two goals with in the first 38 minutes of play was all the Somerset High School boys soccer team needed to advance into the semifinal round of the 12th Region Boys Soccer Tournament at Boyle County High School. The Briar Jumpers downed Lincoln County 2-1 in their opening round match-up of the post-season tourney on Tuesday.
In the 29th minute of the match, Somerset senior Jared Bastin passed off to fellow senior teammate Derek Arias for the score from 20 yards out. Arias struck the ball from the right center top of the penalty box and found the left corner of the net in his crossing score.
Nine minutes later the Briar Jumpers struck again when senior Josh Tucker passed off to senior Matt Coffey, who worked the ball into close range for the score that glanced off the Lincoln County keeper's hands. Somerset went into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.
For most of the first half and the halfway through the second half, Somerset controlled the pace of the match and kept the ball in an offensive scoring position.
"Lincoln County plays very defensively," Somerset High School boys soccer coach Brian Blankenship stated. "They were basically pulling everybody back, which if I was them I would probably do that against us too. It took us awhile to get through, but we still had really good shots and they were blocking a lot of them because they were just camping in the middle. We played our game and we controlled the game."
But midway through the second half Lincoln County shifted gears and started to play more offense, which resulted in a goal in the 59th minute. Lincoln County sophomore Tommy Griffin passed off to sophomore Jansen McAninch for the Patriots' first score of the game.
Lincoln County got off two more shots in the next eight minutes, but Somerset senior keeper Dylan Jasper fended them both off. Jasper had three saves on the night.
"This is a really big field, we were pushing up and we are not use to playing in that much space," Blankenship stated. "They (Lincoln County) opened up on us, scored a goal, and then we are in a fight for our lives."
Somerset got back control of the game over the last 13 minutes, and even had two good scoring attempts by Bastin and Arias.
"Honestly, this game was sort of a stinker for us and I am glad to get it out of our system and I am glad we pulled it out," Blankenship admitted. "I don't really care how we win, as long as we win. We will be in a dogfight tomorrow for sure."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
