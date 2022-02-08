Somerset holds off Monticello in 'Throwback Game'

MONTICELLO - It was like stepping back into the year 1985, on Tuesday night, when Somerset High School took on Monticello High - formerly known as Wayne County High School - in the old Monticello High School gym in celebration of the historic gymnasium being honored in the Glory Road Project.
In the small packed southern Kentucky gym, the Briar Jumpers had to fight off a late-charging Monticello Trojans in a 72-66 win. With six rows of bleachers around three-quarters of the old gym and the front row seats nearly touching the out-of-bounds lines, the atmosphere was electric the entire contest.
"Yeah this was a special atmosphere," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young stated. "I told the kids to embrace the moment. I told them to take it as an opportunity to get prepared for a big crowd, and the district tournament atmosphere."
Despite the enthusiastic crowd that showed up to celebrate the historic gym, it was also filled with sorrow after the passing of Wayne County assistant coach Stewart Gregory, who was Monticello High School's last boys basketball coach before the school merged with Wayne County.
"We know the unfortunate stuff going on with passing of Coach Gregory," Young stated. "He was a heck of a coach and a great person."
With 7:14 left in the game, Somerset held a slight 50-49 lead after scores from the Trojans' Mason Burchett and Kendall Phillips.
However, the Briar Jumpers went on a 9-0 run to take a 59-49 lead with 4:28 remaining. Indred Whitaker scored inside, Jack Bruner scored inside, Ben Godby nailed a five-foot jumper, and Whitaker nailed a trey from the top of the key.
Somerset still held a 67-58 lead with only 50 seconds left in the contest, when Monticello made a last ditch effort to get back into the game. Gage Gregory scored on a 10-footer from the right side, and after a Briar Jumpers' turnover, Burchett scored inside to cut Somerset's lead to 67-62 with 26 seconds left. After Monticello's defense forced the Jumpers' into a five-second throw-in violation, the Trojans pulled within three when Burchett hit two free throws.
Somerset's Whitaker hit two free throws and Monticello's Gregory hit a four-footer to put the score at 69-66 with 11 seconds remaining. Monticello couldn't convert on a three-point attempt after forcing a Somerset turnover. In the final 10 seconds, Somerset's Logan Purcell hit a free throw and Jamison Coomer hit two free throws to ice the game at 72-66 in favor of the visiting Briar Jumpers.
"Down the stretch we made several mistakes, but hopefully this will prepare us for the next couple of weeks on what we need to do to close out ballgames," Young stated.
The game was tied at 30-30 at halftime after both teams went toe-to-toe, but the Briar Jumpers always seemed to make their runs with the outstanding play from Indred Whitaker, who scored a game-high 25 points and hit five three-pointers - with four coming in the first half.
"He lit it up tonight, and he loves playing in these big games," Young said of Whitaker. "That's what big-time players do. We've made a concerted effort to try to get him up and going early, and getting him open shots. And I'm just really proud how he performed tonight."
Somerset's Jack Harmon scored 14 points, Logan Purcell scored 12 points, Jack Bruner scored 10 points, Jamison Coomer scored six points, and Ben Godby scored five points.
For Monticello, Mason Burchett scored 23 points, Kendall Phillips scored 13 points, Anatajuan Dumphord scored 11 points, Gage Gregory scored 11 points, Renan Dobbs scored six points, and Bryson Slone scored two points.
Somerset (9-13) will travel to Somerset Christian School on Saturday. Wayne County (12-12) will travel to West Jessamine on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
