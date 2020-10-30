Somerset hosts Corbin for final regular season game

After missing out on last week's away matchup against Washington County due to a Covid-19 cancellation, the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team will take on the Corbin Redhounds tonight at William Clark Field for their final regular season game.
Both teams come into the game holding a 5-1 record. The Redhounds dropped their first game of the season 20-14 to the Beechwood Tigers, but have been rolling ever since with five straight wins over Dixie Heights (26-22), Leslie County (49-0), Knox Central (34-7), Lincoln County (14-8), and Wayne County (43-6).
Somerset is just the opposite. They won their first five games over Whitley County (40-8), Williamsburg (48-13), Russellville (41-9), Hazard (42-13), and Danville (42-3), and then dropped their last game to Lexington Christian (28-21).
Currently the Briar Jumpers sit at 6th in RPI rating in Class 2A, while Corbin is ranked third by RPI in Class 4A.
Last season, Somerset faced the Redhounds for the first time in eleven years, and beat them 27-26 at Corbin. However, this is a new year and two different teams.
One area of question tonight for the Briar Jumpers is they will likely be without their star senior quarterback, Kaiya Sheron. Sheron suffered a knee injury late in the game against LCA, and played through the injury for the remainder of the game. Despite playing through the injury, Sheron is doubtful for tonight's game hoping to give the knee more time to recover heading into the post season.
This likely means sophomore backup quarterback, Josh Gross, will be taking majority of the snaps at QB. This season Gross has attempted thirteen passes, which he completed nine of for 151 yards and two touchdown passes. The bulk of this came in opening week when Sheron got injured early in the second half at Whitley County. Gross played majority of the second half of that game and finished 6-9 for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
The Redhound defense has been tough this season as they have allowed an average of just 10.5 points this season. However, there have been several games where holes in their run defense have been exploited.
This works out in Somerset's favor because not only will they be without Sheron, their starting passer, but they have also been very hard to stop on the ground this season. Through their six games they have 1259 total rushing yards, with 20 rushing touchdowns. This puts them averaging over 200 rushing yards per game, along with averaging over three rushing touchdowns per game.
Junior running back, Chase Doan, could be in for a big game as he is the team's leading rusher with 610 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns through six games. He is currently averaging just over 100 yards per game, and a little more than a touchdown per game.
While Corbin sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs has not played bad this season, the Redhounds still tend to be more consistent and efficient on the ground.
Corbin utilizes a committee of running backs rather than having a feature back similar to Doan for Somerset. The two backs who have had the most success are senior Blake Powers, and junior Seth Mills. Powers leads the team in rushing yards with 205, and also has two rushing touchdowns. Mills is right behind him with 196 rushing yards, and leads the team in rushing touchdowns with five.
With both team defenses allowing an average of less than two scores worth of points per game, this could be a very defensive battle.
Either way, both teams will be fighting for a 6-1 record, but only one can take it. The Redhounds will be looking to get Somerset back for beating them on their field last year, and the Briar Jumpers will be looking to prove they can put them away again. Whichever way the game goes, it looks like it will be very close, and hard fought.
The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com, and on WYKY Somerset 106 FM.
