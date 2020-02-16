Somerset hot from long range

The Somerset High School girls basketball team scorched the nets from long range, hitting 11 three-points in the first three quarters, to down Hazard 70-57 on Saturday afternoon in the Briar Patch.
After letting the Lady Bulldogs whittle down a Lady Jumper 13-point lead down to five points early in the third quarter, Somerset reeled off three straight long-range bombs when Taya Mills, Kate Bruner and Lauren Foutch hit back-to-back-to-back treys to widen their lead back to 14 points.
Late in the game, Somerset got their lead all the way up to 22 points at 61-39 before the Lady Bulldogs made a 'little too late' surge in the final two minutes of the game.
Senior Lauren Foutch led the way in the Lady Jumpers 'treyfest' by bombing four shots from beyond the arc. Freshman Taya Mills connected on three treys and Madison Garland hit two threes. Also, Kate Bruner and Addi Bowling had one three-pointer each.
"Things were going good for us with our three-point shooting, and Addi Bowling even banked one in," Somerset High School girls basketball coach Casey Rexroat laughed. "We were moving the ball and getting the good looks at the three. We don't expect to hit them all, but we want to get ourselves into position to get some good looks at them."
Garland, Foutch (2), and Mills combined for four treys in the opening quarter to give the Lady Jumpers an 18-10 lead, despite turning the ball over six times in the first period.
The Lady Jumpers closed out the game at the free throw line hitting 16 of their 23 free throw attempts in the period. For the game, the Lady Jumpers converted on 21-of-33 (64 percent) from the charity stripe.
"I don't know what our free throw percentage is, but we shot more than we usually do," stated Rexroat. "Anytime you are above average and get a few extra (free throws) that is just a bonus."
Bruner hit seven free throws and Garland hit five from the line in the final period.
Garland scored a team-high 20 points, while three other Lady Jumpers scored in double figures. Foutch scored 16 points, Mills scored 13 points, and Kate Bruner scored 12 points.
Somerset (13-14) will finish out the rest of the regular season on the road. The Lady Jumpers travel to Taylor County on Monday, Feb. 17 and to Perry County Central on Friday, Feb. 21.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
