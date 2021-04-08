Somerset, Jonathan Phipps shutout Central Hardin

BARDSTOWN - The Somerset High School baseball team picked up their second straight shutout win on the road in a 5-0 victory over Central Hardin High School on Thursday.
Senior pitcher Jonathan Phipps picked up the win on the mound in five shutout innings. Phipps allowed only two hits and struck out eight batters. Junior Bailey Burton threw two no-hit innings in relief.
The Briar Jumpers scored four runs in the second frame and added one more score in the top of the seventh inning.
Senior Kade Grundy led the Briar Jumpers on offense with two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Senior Dylan Burton had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Dakota Acey and freshman Blake Abbott drove in one run each.
Somerset (3-3) will travel to Knox Central High School on Monday, April 12.
