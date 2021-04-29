Somerset, Kade Grundy blank Casey County 

Wednesday night at Charlie Taylor Field, the homestanding Somerset Briar Jumpers shut out the Casey County Rebels in the first game of their 47th district home and away series.
Somerset was on fire on offense as they put up 15 runs in four innings to activate the mercy rule. Senior Tanner Popplewell had the hit of the night with a three run homer and numerous other Jumpers had their bats going as well. Junior Cole Reynolds hit two doubles, with an RBI and three runs scored, sophomore Josh Gross had three RBI's, and seniors Dylan Burton and Cam Ryan each had a pair of RBI's as well.
Senior pitcher Kade Grundy pitched all four innings of the shutout and allowed four hits, with five stikeouts.
Despite a tough night, Casey senior Lincoln Phillips nailed two doubles for the Rebels and was their top performer on the night.
Somerset got on the board right away in the bottom of the first as Reynolds walked and later scored on an error. Later that inning, Gross punched in two more runs with a single that scored Grundy and Ryan.
Three runs in the first was a good start, but the Briar Jumpers really turned it up a notch in the bottom of the second with a six run inning.
They started the inning with back to back singles from junior Logan Purcell and senior Matt Bolin. Then, Reynolds sent Purcell to home plate with an RBI double. With Bolin and Reynolds on base, back to back walks on Grundy and Burton scored Bolin to advance the Somerset lead to five. Then, Ryan was hit by a pitch which walked him and scored Reynolds.
With a 6-0 lead in the second, Gross hit a sacrifice fly that scored freshman Cayden Cimala, who was courtesy running for Burton, and senior Cole VanDerPloeg doubled to score Ryan before Casey got their third out and Somerset went into the third with a 9-0 lead.
Reynolds hit his second double in the bottom of the third, and Grundy sent him home with a ground single to left field. Later in third, with Grundy and Ryan on base, Popplewell shot a home run over center field to give his Jumpers a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth.
Back to back RBI singles by Burton and Ryan, which scored senior Sota Hayashihara and Bolin in the bottom of the fourth gave Somerset a lead of 15 and activated the mercy rule.
The teams will play again Thursday night, this time at Casey. The Briar Jumpers advanced to 7-8 after the win, while the Rebels dropped to 2-12.
CC 000 0 - 0 4 3
SHS 364 2 - 15 10 0
2B - Reynolds 2, VanDerPloeg (SHS); Phillips (CCHS). HR - Popplewell (SHS). RBI - Gross 3, Popplewell 3, Burton 2, Ryan 2, Grundy, Reynolds, VanDerPloeg (SHS).
