The Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers stormed through the East Jessamine Lady Jaguars last night to get a 65-46 win at East Jessamine.
"Offensively we took good care of the ball and did a good job being patient in our sets," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We were overcome a good deal of foul trouble in the first half and were able to stretch our lead out and keep a good steady lead in the second half. We didn't do the best job blocking out tonight, but overall it was another good start to finish win."
Sophomore Grace Bruner and senior Madison Garland were a dynamic duo against the Lady Jaguars. They topped the scoring charts for Somerset with 19 points each and were also the leaders in rebounds as well. Bruner had a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Garland had 7.
Senior Addi Bowling also reached double figures on the night with 10, and Devan Hurt, Makenzie Fisher, Taya Mills, Serenity Haynes, Kyndell Fisher, Sophie Barnes chipped in as well.
For East Jessamine, Iesha Dean led the team in scoring and rebounds with a double-double performance with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jalia Yeast also scored double digits following just behind Dean with 12.
Somerset opened the game outscoring the Lady Jaguars 18-10 in the first, but the second was even with both teams scoring 13 in the period. This left the Lady Jumpers with a 31-23 lead a halftime.
After the break, Somerset outscored East Jessamine 11-7 in a defensive period, but then in the fourth, the offenses broke out.
The Lady Jumpers outscored the Lady Jaguars 23-16 in the fourth to win 65-46.
The win advanced Somerset to 9-9 on the season and they will play a district matchup at home tonight (Friday) against the Casey County Lady Rebels.
SHS - 18 - 13 - 11 - 23 - 65
EJHS - 10 - 13 - 7 - 16 - 46
Somerset - Bruner 19, Garland 19, Bowling 10, Hurt 5, M. Fisher 4, Barnes 2, K. Fisher 2, Haynes 2, Mills 2.
East Jessamine - Dean 14, Yeast 12, Evans 7, Hagins 6, Christian 5, Mclain 2.
