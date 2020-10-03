Somerset knocks off Hazard to stay undefeated

SOMERSET - The Somerset Briar Jumpers winning trend continues as they won 42-13 over the Hazard Bulldogs Friday night at William Clark Field.
Although undefeated, Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas saw the same flaws he has seen over the past three weeks. "Carbon copy of the previous three weeks," said coach Lucas. "Slow start, missed tackles, major penalties. Lone bright spot was the offensive line showed improvement."
Hazard came out of the gate with a trick up their sleeve. On the opening kickoff, they kicked and got the onside kick recovery to start on offense inside Somerset territory.
On their first play of the drive, Bulldog running back Tyson Turner broke off a run over the middle and took the ball 41 yards to get inside the Jumper 10 yard line.
However, the Briar Jumpers defense quickly woke up, and after a tackle for loss on first and goal by senior linebacker Mikey Garland, and two incompletions from Bulldog quarterback Garrett Miller, Hazard faced a fourth down situation on the Somerset 10 yard line.
After a false start that pushed the Bulldogs back to the 15 yard line, Josh Helm's field goal attempt was blocked by senior Ricky Gilmore, and Somerset recovered the blocked kick on their own 49 yard line.
The Jumpers quickly faced a fourth and short situation after short completions from senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron, to junior running back Chase Doan and sophomore receiver Hayden Dick, and a short run by Doan.
However, Sheron was able to convert on fourth with a quarterback keeper, and on the very next play, Doan bounced left, evaded a couple of tackles, and ran 41 yards for a touchdown. Junior kicker Christian Whitis sent in the point after attempt to give his Jumpers the 7-0 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Hazard struck back quickly with a pair of completions from Miller to Max Johnson, one a 33 yard touchdown reception. After a failed point after attempt by Helm, Somerset led 7-6.
The Jumpers second offensive drive ended rather quickly when they faced a fourth and three situation from midfield. With star receiver and starting punter Kade Grundy out with an ankle injury, junior Michael Hawkins came on to punt.
Hawkins first punt was as perfect as it gets as it was downed at the Bulldog 1 yard line and the defense capitalized on that opportunity as multiple defenders met Turner in his own end zone for a safety. The stop gave the Jumpers a 9-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
After unsuccessful drives by both teams, the Jumpers drove the ball deep into Hazard territory with completions from Sheron to Doan and Gilmore and multiple rushes by Doan. Garland punctuated the drive when he powered the ball up the middle for a 3-yard touchdown. With the score and PAT by Whitis, Somerset led 16-6 with just over eight minutes in the second quarter.
Later in the quarter, after rushes by Doan and Sheron, and a completion from Sheron to junior receiver Gavin Stevens, Sheron rolled right and hit Stevens in stride in the right end zone for a 30 yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs quickly struck back after a long run by Johnson that got fifteen extra yards added on after a facemask call. Johnson carried it twice from inside the Jumper 10 yard line, and the second was a score from 3 yards out. His touchdown and the extra point by Helm left them trailing 23-13 with just under three minutes left in the first half.
Sheron took control with little time left on the clock and got the Jumpers in scoring position with three completions to sophomore Jacob Smith, and a rush. After a carry by Garland that put Somerset on the Hazard 1 yard line, Sheron took it up the middle for a late touchdown.
Johnson blocked Whitis's point after attempt, but the Briar Jumpers led 29-13 heading into halftime.
After the break, Somerset forced a turnover on downs on Hazard's first offensive drive, and got right to work.
First, Sheron completed a 44 yard bomb to Stevens to push the ball deep into Bulldog territory. Several plays later, Sheron hit Garland on a screen pass, and Garland ran 17 yards to the end zone untouched. The score and extra point by Whitis gave the Jumpers a 36-13 lead with six and a half minutes left in the third quarter.
Later, in the fourth quarter, the Somerset defense forced back to back turnovers. First was an interception by sophomore linebacker Jerrod Smith, and the second was an interception by Sheron.
After Sheron's interception, on the first play of the next Jumper drive, Doan took the ball left and made several defenders miss to score from 16 yards out. Senior Madison Ruble attempted her first point after, and just barely missed to the left. This left Somerset with a 42-13 lead with just over eight minutes left to play.
The Jumper's youth closed out the game and the Briar Jumpers obtained their fourth straight victory of the season to stay undefeated.
Top performers of the game include Sheron, Doan, Stevens, and Garland. Sheron completed 61 percent of his passes, finished with 200 total yards, 3 total touchdowns, and had an interception on defense. Doan averaged nearly 8 yards per carry and ended the game with 95 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Stevens averaged about 27 yards per catch, with 82 yards and a touchdown. Garland was a force on defense throughout the game, and also had 1 rushing and 1 receiving touchdown.
The win advanced the Somerset Briar Jumpers to 4-0 on the season and they will be back in action next Friday to face their 4th District rivals, the Danville Admirals, at Danville. The loss dropped the Hazard Bulldogs to 0-4.
"I'm waiting for us to show improvement in all phases," said Lucas. "We've survived on athleticism. District play is a different level all together. We have to get a sense of urgency."
Rushing
SHS - Doan 12-95 2 TD's, Sheron 6-31 1 TD, Garland 2-6 1 TD; HHS - Johnson 16-103 1 TD, Turner 8-78
Passing
SHS - Sheron 14-23 169 YD's 2 TD's; HHS - Miller 4-15 103 YD's 1 TD 2 INT's
Receiving
SHS - Stevens 3-82 1 TD, Garland 1-17 1 TD; HHS - Johnson 2-44 1 TD, Ford 2-59
