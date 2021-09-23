Somerset looking for elusive win at Williamsburg

The 1-4 Somerset Briar Jumpers -- still seeking their first win of the season on the field -- will be on the road Friday night taking on a familiar foe in the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets, while the Pulaski County Maroons will also be on the road for their district opener at Whitley County.
Meanwhile, the 3-1 Southwestern Warriors -- coming off their first loss of the season last week at Mercer County -- will head to Death Valley Friday night to take on a reeling, Lincoln County football team, while Wayne County heads west to face Warren East, marking the Cardinals first game on the road this season.
So, all four local teams are on the road on Friday evening, and they each have another thing in common heading into week six of the high school football season. All four clubs need a win on Friday night for various reasons.
SOMERSET AT WILLIAMSBURG
Is there a team in the state of Kentucky that needs a win more than Somerset? If there is, who would that be?
The Briar Jumpers come into Friday night's game at Williamsburg with a 1-4 record on the season, but Somerset is 0-4 in games played on the field this season.
And maybe even more troubling, the Briar Jumpers last three games against Beechwood, Paintsville, and Corbin, Somerset has been outscored in those contests by a combined, 134-12.
Throw in a 50-20 loss at Lincoln County in the season opener, and in four games Robbie Lucas and company have been outscored 184-32.
Yes, Somerset needs a win very badly on Friday night at Williamsburg.
"A win would be nice, but for us to continue to progress and get better is more important," stated coach Lucas earlier in the week.
"Of course we want to win every time we go out, but we want to progress and get better each week," added the Somerset head coach. "We want to tackle and block and do the things necessary, but a win on Friday night would be very nice. I am more interested in seeing this team get better each and every week."
Somerset has had trouble so far this year with consistency, and it all starts with injuries and inexperience.
Quarterback Josh Gross has put up some pretty good numbers, connecting on 48-85 passes for 425 yards and a touchdown. Running back Guy Bailey meanwhile has rushed for 323 yards and a couple of TD's. However, Somerset has had injuries on its offensive line and elsewhere, making consistency up to this juncture of the season almost impossible.
"This is our fifth game coming up, and we're not going to put the same offensive or defensive unit on the field that we started the season with," pointed out Lucas.
"Whether its been injuries or defections or whatever, we've had a lot of trouble with consistency, because we're not getting consistent play due to having different people in there, so we're a little behind than where we need to be in every phase of the game," said Lucas. "This is not where we want to be, but that's what's going on. We've got a lot of young kids that are seeing playing time against a meat grinder of a schedule, and that doesn't bode well, especially with some inexperience."
In Williamsburg, Somerset will be facing a Yellow Jacket team that is 2-1 on the season, but hasn't played a game since September 3rd, making Friday night's game the first one for the Class A power in three weeks.
Lucas says he doesn't know a whole lot about the Yellow Jackets simply because they haven't played over the past couple of weeks, but he does know they're a typical Williamsburg team -- they've got a quarterback with a good arm and several receivers that can go out and catch it.
"They're a typical Williamsburg team, and they run the same offense year in and year out, and they always seem to go out and find a kid that can throw the football," stated Lucas.
"They've got a young man that is a junior, and he probably has one of the strongest arms that I've seen," he added. "He's got a very strong arm and he's got two or three really good receivers. Truth is, I really don't know what they have because we haven't seen film on them in three weeks. That's something I know I wouldn't want to deal with in not playing for three weeks."
Kickoff for Friday night's Somerset -- Williamsburg game will get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski County at Whitley County
Friday night's game will be the district opener for both the Maroons and Colonels, and coming into this game, Pulaski County and Whitley County are seemingly two teams headed in very opposite directions.
Johnny Hines' club snapped a three-game losing skid last Friday night, and did it in an impressive fashion, posting a 41-14 win over Madison Southern.
Quarterback Drew Polston came back from being in quarantine and a shoulder injury, and looked like he never missed a snap.
Against the Eagles, Pulaski County's senior quarterback connected on 21-25 pass attempts for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
Chandler Godby was the recipient of three of those TD passes from Polston, hauling in seven receptions for 189 yards.
Meanwhile, Cade Sullivan ran the ball very effectively for PC, gaining 83 yards on only six carries, scoring a TD as well.
Whitley County meanwhile fell last Friday night to Bell County by a 36-22 score, falling to 1-3 on the season with the loss.
The Colonels lone win this year came against Harlan County, but that was three weeks ago. Since then, Whitley County has had a bye week, and then last week's game against Bell County -- a 14-point loss.
PC on the other hand comes in with a ton of momentum after the win over Madison Southern, and Friday night's game is a very important contest for both clubs, as district play for both teams begins.
In the overall series, Pulaski County holds a slim, one game advantage over Whitley County at 8-7, and the Maroons have won the last seven meetings against the Colonels. For Johnny Hines and crew, PC is hoping that streak continues in the district opener for both clubs on Friday evening.
Kickoff for the Pulaski County -- Whitley County game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Southwestern at Lincoln County
The Warriors come into Friday's contest off of their first loss of the season -- a 22-21 setback last week at Mercer County -- while the Patriots limp in with a four-game losing streak, having not won a game since a season-opening 50-20 victory over Somerset.
In last week's loss to the Titans, the Warriors continued to run the ball very effectively.
Sophomore running back Christian Walden led Southwestern's ground attack, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown, and Giddeon Brainard added 88 yards rushing and a score.
Tanner Wright also scored a rushing TD, racking up 77 yards on the ground, and Wright comes into Friday night's contest as the Warriors leading rusher on the season with 439 yards.
Lincoln County meanwhile, since that opening 50-20 win over Somerset, has lost four straight games -- one of which was a 1-0 forfeit loss due to Covid 19.
On the field, the Pats have lost a couple of tough ones, including last week's 24-21 loss to East Jessamine. A couple of weeks prior to that loss, Lincoln County fell at Danville to the Admirals 13-7, so the record could be much better than 1-4.
Clayton Davis -- a great athlete in his own right -- began the year at quarterback for Lincoln County, but he has now moved back to his familiar position on the outside as a receiver.
Sawyer Horton has moved into the quarterback spot for the Patriots, and he has thrown the ball very well, connecting on 35-50 pass attempts for 425 yards and two TD's.
Davis meanwhile leads Lincoln County in receiving, with 28 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, and Dalton Board is the Patriots leading rusher on the year, with 300 yards on the ground and three TD's.
Yes, the Patriots have lost four in a row -- three on the field and the forfeit -- but make no mistake, this is not a bad football team, and one that is capable of upsetting the Warriors on Friday night.
Can the Warriors rebound from last week's loss? We will find out on Friday night.
Kickoff for the game is set to get underway from Lincoln County High School at 7:30 p.m.
Warren East at Wayne County
The Cardinals are 3-1 on the season, but that lone loss is a forfeit due to Covid 19.
On the field, Tyler Guffey's club has wins over Clinton County, Adair County, and McCreary Central.
Friday night however, Wayne County takes a step up in competition, as the Raiders of Warren East roll into Jewell Field to take on the Cardinals.
The Raiders are 2-3 on the season, but Warren East is coming off a very impressive, 49-21 win over Russell County last week.
Running back Quinton Hollis enjoyed a big game against the Lakers, rushing for 147 yards and four touchdowns.
Meanwhile Tray Price hauled in four receptions for 82 yards in the win over Russell County, helping Warren East rack up 361 yards of total offense.
Justin Curry had a big game on the ground last week in the 34-6 win over McCreary Central, leading Wayne County by running for 104 yards and a TD on just 13 carries.
Wayne County rolled up 372 yards of offense in last week's win, and coach Guffey and crew will need another performance like that again on Friday evening, playing away from the friendly confines of their home stadium for the first time this season.
Kickoff for Friday night's Warren East at Wayne County game is slated to get underway at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.