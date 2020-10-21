Somerset loses in battle of 12th Region's top two teams

DANVILLE--The Somerset Briar Jumpers and West Jessamine Colts had each proven to be the top two teams inside the boy's 12th Region in 2020, and in last night's semi final round of the 12th Regional Soccer Tournament, both clubs played like it.
In fact, neither club scored in the first 60 minutes of Wednesday night's contest, but thanks to a pair of goals from West Jessamine's AJ Kinnell over the game's final 18 minutes, it was the Colts handing Somerset only its second loss of the season, with a 2-0 win over the Briar Jumpers.
"We knew there were going to be breaks, because there are always breaks -- little things that just happen," pointed out Somerset head coach Brian Blankenship, after his club's season ended with the loss at 11-2-1 on the year.
"Last year we seemed to never get those breaks, and this year we had kind of gotten a few of them, and we really felt that this year was our year," added the Briar Jumper coach. "We felt like we had a good game plan against them. We played great defensively and we had some chances, but we just didn't get enough chances."
Indeed, Somerset's defense was outstanding in this affair, but so too was West Jessamine's 'D'.
The two clubs were knotted up in a scoreless tie at the half, and it seemed like the longer this game went the first goal was going to win this one.
And unfortunately for Somerset, it did.
Kinnell's first scored came with just 17:57 left in the contest, giving the Colts a 1-0 lead.
Moments later, with 11:06 remaining on the clock, Kinnell tallied his second goal of the evening. At that juncture, West Jessamine was up on the Briar Jumpers 2-0, and Somerset was in some big-time trouble.
"We told our guys at halftime, and I told my coaches that if we could get that first goal, we were going to win this game," pointed out Blankenship. "We didn't get enough looks, and we just didn't get enough chances to put one in."
With the loss, Somerset's season ends with an 11-2-1 mark, while West Jessamine moved to 10-3-1 on the year with the victory.
The Colts -- with the win over Somerset -- advanced to Thursday night's championship game of the tournament, where they will run up against homestanding Boyle County. The Rebels punched their ticket to the finals with a 2-0 win over Pulaski County in Wednesday night's first semi final contest.
